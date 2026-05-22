The Power of Community: How Kayla Jeter's Running Challenge Became a Global Movement

Kayla Jeter's 100-mile running challenge has inspired a global community, providing support and a sense of normalcy during difficult times.

Kayla Jeter , a former collegiate volleyball player, turned a personal challenge of running 100 miles into a global movement, with 260K people signed up. The challenge, which started as a way to get to know her new city, became a container for grief after her mother's passing and a source of support during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Jeter emphasizes the importance of community, which she defines as a place where people feel welcome, reflected, and see themselves in the stories being shared. She believes that by sharing her real experiences, including the struggles and imperfections, she built a true community that has helped her and others navigate life's challenges





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Kayla Jeter Running Challenge Community Building Grief And Loss COVID-19 Lockdowns

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