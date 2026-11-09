The Pout-Pout Fish Animated Comedy: Director, Cast and Critic Reception

The Pout-Pout Fish is an animated comedy directed by Ricard Cussó about a gloomy reef fish who meets a baby sea dragon. Ratings and cast details inside.

The Pout-Pout Fish is an animated comedy directed by Ricard Cussó. The film adapts The Pout-Pout Fish, a book written by Deborah Diesen, and centers on Mr. Fish, a gloomy and glum member of a coral reef community. His bleak outlook is the film's starting point, and it changes once he crosses paths with a baby sea dragon.

The movie's screenplay was written by Elise Allen, Elie Choufany, and Dominic Morris. Production credits list MIMO Studios, Like a Photon Creative, Cosmic Dino Studio, Alceon Entertainment, and Eclectik Vision as the companies that worked on the project alongside the main production.

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How the Animated Story and Production Work

The Pout-Pout Fish follows a simple premise: a reef resident who has little interest in cheerfulness meets a creature that pushes him out of his routine. The story is built around that single encounter, which drives the film's comedy and its gentle emotional turn.

Ricard Cussó directs the film, which is presented as an animated comedy for family audiences. The adaptation takes the source material by Deborah Diesen and expands it into a feature-length animated format, with the reef community serving as the setting for most of the action.

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The screenplay credits go to Elise Allen, Elie Choufany, and Dominic Morris. Their work turns the book's central character into the focus of the film, keeping Mr. Fish at the center of each scene while supporting characters from the coral reef community react to his mood.

Cast Members and Critical Reception Explained

The voice cast of The Pout-Pout Fish includes Nina Oyama, Miranda Otto, Remy Hii, Mark Coles Smith, Nazeem Hussain, Jordin Sparks, and Amy Sedaris. Each actor contributes to a lineup that combines established performers with several names known from music and comedy.

Critics have responded to the film in a mixed way. The Rotten Tomatoes consensus describes the movie as appealing and colorful without being particularly distinctive. The consensus adds that the animated adventure is a small fish in the big pond of family entertainment, yet it can be relied upon to turn a frown upside down.

Audience feedback on IMDb is more measured. The Pout-Pout Fish holds a 5/10 rating on the site, based on a little over 1,300 ratings. That figure reflects the viewer opinions recorded on the platform at the time the source information was gathered.

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What the Film Means for Family Viewers

For families looking for an animated comedy, The Pout-Pout Fish offers a short, colorful story built around a character who changes his outlook. The Rotten Tomatoes consensus and the IMDb rating together suggest that the film is a pleasant option for younger audiences rather than a standout title in the genre.

The film's appeal rests on its message that a gloomy outlook can shift after an unexpected friendship. Parents comparing options can use the cast list, the critical consensus, and the IMDb score to decide whether the movie matches their children's interests.