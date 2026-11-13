The Potential Psychological Cost of Using an Anglo Name

Jensen Huang’s birth name is Huang Jen-Hsun. What happens psychologically when someone adopts an anglicized version of their birth name?

The main motivation to adopt Anglo names is concern over Americans mispronouncing Chinese names. Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s former top executive, and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman linked to him in recent reports, have been the subject of dozens of news stories this week.

While many people are intrigued by indications of industrial espionage and maritalJensen Huang’s birth name is Huang Jen-Hsun. He adopted the English name Jensen after moving from Taiwan to the United States as a child. Alice Huang’s Chinese birth name is Huang Le. She uses the name Alice when conducting business outside of China.

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When I was teaching, most of my students from China used an American-sounding name like Jay, Peter, or Kristi. They said they used an Anglo name because their Chinese name was difficult for Americans to pronounce. Or they wanted to demonstrate their fondness for American society by adopting a name that was familiar to Americans.

Over the past 10 years, two researchers at the University of Kansas, Xian Zhao and Monica Biernat, have carefully investigated the psychological costs and benefits of adopting Anglo names. They were aware of a 1980 study that found that American students living in Denmark who modified their first names to look and sound more “Danish” reported lower levels ofthan students who didn’t modify their names.

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This intriguing finding led Zhao and Biernat to hypothesize that Chinese students who adopt Anglo names will report lower levels of self-esteem. They tested their hypothesis in two separate studies that used similar procedures. The participants in the first study were 109 Chinese undergraduates and graduate students in the U.S. The participants in the second study were 231 individuals from China who were studying or working at an American college or university.

Participants in both studies completed a battery of questionnaires that asked about their mental and physical health, subjective well-being, and self-esteem. The participants also indicated if they used their own name or an Anglo name. Both studies produced similar findings.

First, participants were more likely to use an Anglo name if they believed that Americans would have a hard time pronouncing and remembering their Chinese name. Second, participants who used an Anglo name reported a slightly lower level of self-esteem.

Third, choosing to use an Anglo name had no impact on reported levels of physical health, mental health, and subjective well-being. In their published report, Zhao and Biernat acknowledged that their study design was correlational, so they weren’t able to determine if using an Anglo nameself-esteem to drop a bit. They could only say that the two variables were associated in a statistical sense. Maybe Chinese students with higher self-esteem are reluctant to change their name while abroad.

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If so, that would explain the correlation between the two variables. On the other hand, note the researchers, using a name that isn’t your own may induce feelings ofThe bottom line for me as a college teacher? Students and teachers in the U.S. should make a greater effort to learn to pronounce foreign names, thereby reducing the need for international students to adopt an anglicized, artificial version of their own real name.often ridicules the foreign-sounding names of his political opponents.

This raises an interesting question. Will foreigners in the United States receive better treatment if they use an Anglo name? In my next post, we’ll check in again with the Kansas researchers Xian Zhao and Monica Biernat because they’ve empirically investigated the potentialHow to Build a Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

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