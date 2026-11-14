The Potential Benefits of Using an Anglo First Name

Will foreigners in the United States and Americans with foreign-sounding names be treated better if they adopt an Anglicized name?

Adopting an Anglo name increased perceived similarity to Americans in studies with White participants. Adopting an Anglo name may lower self-esteem, despite potential social and career benefits.

Many Psychology Today readers are familiar with the dispiriting findings of studies conducted by social scientists: When they apply for jobs or housing, persons withnames are generally treated less well than persons with majority group names . Will foreigners in the United States and Americans with foreign-sounding names be treated better if they adopt an Anglicized name?

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Would the immensely successful Nvidia executive Jensen Huang have been less successful in business if he had used his birth name, Jen-Hsun? Two University of Kansas researchers, Xian Zhao and Monica Biernat, have conducted three studies that investigate the potential benefits that may accrue to foreigners who choose to use an Anglo name. In the first study, 102 Americans—almost all of them White—looked at four photos of Chinese students who were attending college in the United States.

Some participants saw photos that were labeled with an Anglo name like Andrew. Others saw photos that showed a Chinese name like Xiang. The participants used a 7-point scale to rate the similarity of each target “to Americans. ” On average, the pictured individuals with Anglo names were rated as more similar to Americans, and the ones with Chinese names were rated as less similar.

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The difference wasn’t large—about a half-point on the 7-point scale—but it was statistically significant. In the second study, more than 400 college professors around the U.S. received an e-mail from “a student from China” who asked to meet and talk about the possibility of assisting with the professor’s research. Some professors received an e-mail in which the student introduced himself as Xian Zhao.

Others received an e-mail in which the student introduced himself as “Xian Zhao, but you can call me by my English name Alex. ” In every other way, the e-mail requests were identical. The different names affected the likelihood of getting a response. The “Alex” version received responses from 62 percent of the professors, while the “Xian” version received a response from just 53 percent..

The lecturer introduced himself as a student from China who was pursuing a doctorate in social psychology at the university. In one version of the recording, the lecturer said, “Hi everyone. My name is Jian. ” In another version, he said, “Hi everyone.

My name is John” . In every other way, the recorded lectures were identical. The participants were told to listen carefully to the lecture and then candidly evaluate the speaker because the department was “screening and selecting Ph. D. students to be instructors.

” The participants also indicated the degree to which they support components of multiculturalism and the degree to which they believe that people who come to the United States should change their behavior to be more like Americans. The participants evaluated the lecturer more favorably when he used an Anglo name and less favorably when he used his original Chinese name, but only among participants who rejected multiculturalism and believed foreigners should assimilate to local norms.

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The opposite pattern was observed among participants who endorsed multiculturalism and did not endorse assimilationism. Those participants actually evaluated the lecturer more favorably when he used his original Chinese name. The differences observed in these studies were not large, but the bottom line seems clear: Chinese students in the United States—and perhaps other international students—can potentially benefit by choosing to use an Anglo name, especially in more parochial parts of the country.

, I reported the results of a 2018 study conducted by the same two Kansas researchers. In that study, Chinese students in the U.S. who adopted an Anglicized name reported slightly lower levels of It seems that adopting an Anglo name can be a double-edged sword for foreigners. Some employers may evaluate Jian Li slightly lower than John Lee, but Jian may feel somewhat better about himself than John does.

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