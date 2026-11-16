The Post turns 225 — here’s how we’ll hit new heights next

Just 225 years ago today, The New York Evening Post first appeared on the city’s streets, the start of (as we note above) the nation’s oldest continuously published daily newspaper. Bear with us as…

Just 225 years ago today, The New York Evening Post first appeared on the city’s streets, the start of the nation’s oldest continuously published daily newspaper.

Along with our country, and peace, boom and bust, eras of good feelings and deep division — and expect to keep going another 225 and more.changes present challenges , but the ever-more-powerful Post brand will beat them all: It’s why we’ve outlasted dozens of competitors and defied predictions of our demise for at least the last century.

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The Post package is a magical mix of our world-renowned front pages, relentless reporting on news across town and the nation, the peerless Page Six, Wall Street’s first financial read of the day, our upfront opinions and of course The Best Sports in Town.everything they need to know — presented with wit and wisdom to produce a paper that’s a pleasure, not a penance. Fact is, The Post has always made its mark, as landmarks across New York City bear the names of our famous editors and owners: Bryant Park, Carl Schurz Park, the Hamilton Grange, the Villard Houses, the Garrison Building.

And in an 1844 Post editorial, the 19th century’s most famous editor, William Cullen Bryant, launched the campaign that led to one of Gotham’s chief glories, Central Park. , including many of America’s Founding Fathers, at what later became Gracie Mansion, The Post has ever since served the nation and the city as a frank and independent voice — its politics shifting but perpetually provocative.

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And with an eternal eye on the prosperity of every enclave — from Tottenville to Times Square, Rosedale to Riverdale, Moshulu to Marine Park.cares of Knickerbockers from every neighborhoodDedicated to the dynamism of the city that never sleeps, we will always be direct and determined, informative and entertaining — our pages pulsating with the beat of Broadway, the whirl of Wall Street and the mania of the media capital of the world.

But you are the ultimate secret to our success: Everything revolves around our readers, an unrivaled audience that inspires our every effort as we aim not merely to please but to produce a paper that serves our city by channeling its charms, embodying its energy and sparking its sustained success. Help us make every year ahead every bit as wild a ride as our first 225.