For 150 years, the Sandhogs of Local 147 have risked their lives digging New York City’s vital subways, bridges, and water tunnels.

, The New York Post is highlighting the city’s icons: The people, places and things that make Gotham great. Local #147 Walking Boss Morgan Curran stands in front of a tunnel boring machine in the Bronx borough of New York, on July 25, 2008.

Curran waits for a crane basket in a tunnel below the Croton Water Filtration Plant in New York, on July 25, 2008. If the subway is the lifeblood of the city, sandhogs keep it flowing. We can thank the brave tunnel diggers for our train system, the Brooklyn Bridge and — most crucially — our water.

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The subterranean muck flingers, known as Local 147, have carved out thousands of miles of indispensable subway tunnels, water lines, sewage and steam pipes over the past 150 years. Curran walks through a tunnel below the Croton Water Filtration Plant construction site in the Bronx, New York, on July 25, 2008. It’s below-the-surface magic that New Yorkers rarely think about but can’t live without. These crews put their lives at risk every time they clock in.

Men have been crushed by machinery and hit by trains. They’ve fallen down shafts, and gotten buried by cave-ins. Their work began with dangerous underwater excavations for the Brooklyn Bridge’s foundation in the 1870s. The urban miners went on to use dynamite and shovels to make the Lincoln, Holland, Queens-Midtown and Brooklyn-Battery tunnels.

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Sandhogs have fearlessly dug subway and rail lines, including East Side Access and Grand Central–LIRR connections. Chad Rachman/New York PostWithout them, leaving and entering the city would be even more of a nightmare. They’ve also dug water tunnels — some as deep as the Chrysler Building is tall — under Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn. Over the past half-century, dozens of sandhogs have died dredging the still-under-construction Water Tunnel No. 3.

While their hard work is invisible to most New Yorkers, they are the unsung heroes of the city’s underground — without whom the Big Apple would grind to a halt. Local #147 Walking Boss Morgan Curran stands in front of a tunnel boring machine in the Bronx borough of New York, on July 25, 2008. Curran waits for a crane basket in a tunnel below the Croton Water Filtration Plant in New York, on July 25, 2008.

Curran walks through a tunnel below the Croton Water Filtration Plant construction site in the Bronx, New York, on July 25, 2008. Chad Rachman/New York Post