Rudy Giuliani helped the Big Apple escape the “bad old days” with his pro-police policies, while his resilience after the 9/11 attacks earned him the title of “America’s Mayor.”

To celebrate our 225th birthday, The New York Post is highlighting the city’s icons: The people, places and things that make Gotham great. But he was, and will always be, New York’s mayor.

New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani holds a dust mask near the World Trade Center in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. Brooklyn-born Rudy Giuliani cut his teeth in the 1980s as a federal prosecutor during the Big Apple’s “bad old days” — becoming nationally known as a mob-buster for using RICO laws to take down the mafia. As mayor, he legitimately cleaned up the city through beefed-up policing, zoning changes and crackdowns on organized crime.

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Crime plunged significantly during his eight years in office, making Gotham a place where folks were no longer afraid to ride the subway at night. He was combative and controversial — known for chasing down mobsters, duking it out with the press and even famously fighting over whether ferrets were proper pets.

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At 82, Giuliani is still a special breed of old school New Yorker who doesn’t shy away from a fight — or calling things like they are — with an odd blend of guts and grandpa-like charisma.

“My father taught me, in boxing . . . anytime anybody hits you, they always leave themselves open to be hit,” Giuliani once said.