Centuries apart, reformers Teddy Roosevelt and Jessica Tisch led the NYPD to fight corruption and drive historic drops in NYC crime.

To celebrate our 225th birthday, The New York Post is highlighting the city’s icons: The people, places and things that make Gotham great. Despite more than a century separating them, Theodore Roosevelt and Jessica Tisch are both NYPD commissioners who’ve boldly strode in as reformers to clean up the department.

Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt, the 26th president of the United States, appears in an undated file photo. He became NYC’s top cop in 1895.and worked tirelessly to weed out corruption. Roosevelt became the Big Apple’s top cop in 1895, at 36, after taking on the ruthless and notoriously corrupt former Police Commissioner Thomas Byrnes. He worked to stomp out widespread bribing and kidnapping schemes conducted by degenerate cops.

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Later, he launched his formidable “midnight rambles,” where he’d personally patrol city slums to catch officers who were dozing or drinking. He also enforced the “Sunday Excise Law” which prohibited the sale of alcohol because cops had been taking bribes to let bars stay open. Tisch, who took office two years ago at 43, has battled widespread accusations of misconduct among high-ranking brass, mismanagement and flagrant overtime abuse.