Though the Jets have not returned to the Super Bowl since, nor found their next Joe Namath, The Guarantee has resonated for nearly 60 years, echoing every time an athlete or coach boldly predicts v…

To celebrate our 225th birthday, The New York Post is highlighting the city’s icons: The people, places and things that make Gotham great. On the Thursday before Super Bowl III in January 1969, Joe Namath attended a Miami Touchdown Club banquet to receive an award as pro football player of the year.

It proved to be a lively evening. First, Namath jokingly identified a heckler as a Baltimore Colts player he had nearly fought at a restaurant days earlier. New York Jets rookie quarterback Joe Namath demonstrates his passing style in New York, June 29, 1965.

Also read The Post’s 225 icons: The Bow Bridge offers rare calm in the heart of NYC

The flowing-haired quarterback, nicknamed “Broadway Joe” — New York’s most famous bachelor — then referenced how wives of Jets players had been thanked for supporting the team, adding, “I’d like to personally thank all the single girls in New York for their contribution. ” Then Namath uttered eight of the most famous words in sports history: “The Jets will win Sunday, I guarantee it.

Advertisement

”It was the first time an athlete had publicly guaranteed a victory, and this was no small boast. The upstart AFL champion Jets had a record of 12-3, yet stood as massive 18-point underdogs against a powerful 15-1 Colts squad that was the pride of the established NFL. For Namath, now 83, it was a seminal moment capturing his unmistakable New York swagger and self-confidence.

Though the Jets have not returned to the Super Bowl since, nor found their next Joe Namath, The Guarantee has resonated for nearly 60 years, echoing every time an athlete or coach boldly predicts victory — for better or worse.