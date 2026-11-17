That “SNL” can stir such passion a half-century later is a testament to Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator, still making headlines all these years later.

, The New York Post is highlighting the city’s icons: The people, places and things that make Gotham great. , “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che gave one answer: The emotional connection.

Lorne Michaels attends “SNL50: The Homecoming Concert” at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

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“It’s a lot like being on the Knicks, or on the Yankees. They’re like ‘trade the whole team! ’ when something bad is happening. But when something great is happening, you can feel how happy everyone is, how excited everyone is for something that’s dope.

People want it to be good. People grew up on it. It’s a part of their culture. It’s part of our family.

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It’s something special,” he said. , the show’s creator, still making headlines all these years later. The show has survived cast shakeups, 9/11 , YouTube and streaming services. Entire generations of famous comedians broke through at Rockefeller Center. Comics go viral on TikTok, jokes flood X, but we still talk about what the cast of “Saturday Night Live” did when the weekend is over.

Executive Producer Lorne Michaels attempts to revive former Vice President Al Gore as Tracy Morgan looks on during “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 14, 2002. Lorne Michaels turns 82 today. How many memes has he fostered? How many careers has he launched?

How much of the popular culture of this nation has felt his influence? All of it live, from New York . . .