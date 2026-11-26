Not all heroes wear capes — some draw them.

That would be Stan Lee, the creative force behind Spider-Man, Black Panther, Thor and countless other iconic comic book characters. Lee’s own Marvel origin story started at 98th Street and West End Avenue.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber in 1922, Lee was the son of Romanian Jewish immigrants. A curious kid with a mind faster than Iron Man’s jet pack, Lee tried every New York hustle as a teen — delivering sandwiches, ushering Broadway shows and manning a Garment District shop. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty ImagesWireImage But Lee craved life as a Big Apple writer and landed his big break at Timely Comics at age 15.

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At first, he erased the pencil scratches from drawings. By 19, he was running the joint, and already put his stamp on Captain America’s famous shield-boomerang move. During World War II, Lee served in the Army’s training film division, writing scripts for soldiers and working alongside entertainment legends Frank Capra and Theodor Geisel, a.k.a Dr. Seuss.