The Possibility of More Spin-offs in AMC's Immortal Universe

The article discusses the progress AMC Networks has made in adapting Anne Rice's fantasy novels for television, with mixed results. It explores the potential for more spin-offs in the Immortal Universe, given the expansive nature of Rice's original world.

Six years ago, AMC Networks purchased the rights to adapt Anne Rice 's epic fantasy novels, including The Vampire Chronicles and Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and since that time, strides have definitely been made in bringing those supernatural stories to the small screen, with mixed results.

While Interview with the Vampire premiered to both critical and audience acclaim in 2022, it also set a standard that subsequent spin-offs have yet to really meet. Mayfair Witches, which debuted a year later, has been somewhat of a mixed bag, but is on pace to match the vampires with the premiere of its third season at a date yet to be announced, while the spin-off The Talamasca: The Secret Order, only dropped one season before it was canceled.

Knowing how expansive Rice's original world is, though, is there a possibility for AMC's Immortal Universe to continue expanding with more spin-offs





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AMC Networks Interview With The Vampire The Vampire Chronicles Lives Of The Mayfair Witches Anne Rice The Talamasca: The Secret Order Immortal Universe Expansive World Spin-Offs

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