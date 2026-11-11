'The possibilities are truly breathtaking': NASA's Roman Space Telescope will take better images and last longer than experts predicted

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope could capture images 30% sharper than — and remain operational for twice as long as — initially expected. Researchers say these 'remarkable' developments could greatly enhance the volume and quality of the data they will analyze.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThe Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is about to properly begin scouring the cosmos for a litany of objects, including thousands of never-before-seen alien worlds.

But before its mission truly begins, mission scientists have revealed that it could perform even better, and last longer, than they initially expected.is nearing its final destination more than 1 million miles from Earth, where it will soon scour the universe for a host of cosmological treasures, including an estimated 100,000 new alien worlds. But even before its mission truly begins, recent developments suggest the state-of-the-art spacecraft could take better images than — and remain operational for more than twice as long as — initially expected, further delighting already-excited astronomers.

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, an astronomer at the University of Manchester in the U.K. who will help lead one of Roman's major surveys, told Live Science. ). The $4 billion machine ‪—‬ which is over 42 feet long and weighs around the same as a fully grown The telescope is now en route to Lagrange point 2 , a fixed point relative to our planet where Earth's gravity and the sun's gravity cancel each other out.

There, Roman will join several other important spacecraft, including JWST and the European Space Agency's Roman was launched into space on board one of SpaceX's Falcon heavy rockets. It lifted off Aug. 30 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. During Roman's journey to L2, which is currently around 85% complete, mission scientists have remotely switched on the telescope's various instruments to test whether they function as expected.

So far, this"commissioning process" has gone off without a hitch, and by the time Roman arrives in less than two weeks, it should be ready to snap its first in-depth images of the cosmos. Researchers were already pumped to see what Roman will be able to do once it is in place and fully switched on.

However, that excitement has further intensified in recent weeks, thanks to two postlaunch developments. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors First, a series of near-perfect rocket burns, executed during and shortly after launch, saved more than a decade's worth of fuel that can now be used to extend Roman's mission.

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Second, after remotely adjusting the telescope's mirror, researchers discovered it should be capable of snapping images with around 30% greater detail than engineers predicted. The team that designed, launched and remotely commissioned the orbital observatory has"done an amazing job" and"their work has ensured that Roman is more than up to the task," Kerins said.

Falcon Heavy rocket that lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, mission scientists conducted two major burns, or engine firings, which gave the spacecraft enough momentum to escape Earth's orbit and make the journey to L2. Roman is around the same size as a small truck and was packed into the nose cone of the Falcon Heavy rocket prior to launch.

Thanks to a combination of"exquisite planning by our orbital dynamics team" and"brilliant execution by the operations team," these burns were so precise that each one saved up to four years' worth of fuel,On top of this, Roman ended up being much lighter than initially planned, which allowed engineers to pack another four years' worth of fuel into the spacecraft before launch.

"Since Roman's was lower than we budgeted for, we were able to fill the propellant tanks to their capacity rather than only filling them as much as we needed,"In total, these savings could give Roman an additional 12 years of fuel, which could more than double the mission's planned 10-year lifespan. That means Roman could still be capturing images of the cosmos in 2048.

Given that Roman can collect data up to 1,000 times faster than Hubble, this extended lifespan will greatly enhance the amount of data the new space telescope will be able to capture.

"With a 20-year Roman lifetime, we could, in theory, do over 20,000 years of Hubble survey work," Kerins said. "That's a lot of science! " Roman is now on its way to L2, where the gravity of Earth and the sun cancel out, allowing it to remain in one place without expending much fuel. It may also let them study objects or phenomena that we haven't even discovered yet, which is particularly exciting, Kerins noted.

"The real show-stopper results will be new things we just aren't even thinking about right now," he said. "The possibilities are truly breathtaking. " There is also the chance that Roman's mission could be extended even further, because engineers often find clever ways of making active spacecraft last longer.

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For example, Hubble is more than two decades past its initial mission parameters, and theRoman's secret weapon is arguably its Wide Field Instrument , made up of a 288-megapixel camera attached to a 7.9-foot mirror, which will capture ultra-detailed images with a field of view roughly 100 times larger than Hubble's. Roman's WFI consists of a 288-megapixel camera attached to a 7.9-foot mirror.

It will be capable of capturing images with a field of view 100 times greater than Hubble. — a series of blurry, green dots captured during a test of the instrument's 18 different light detectors .

However, those photos were nothing like what WFI will capture in the future; those images will be so detailed that you would need dozens of high-definition TVs to properly display a single snap in full resolution, Kerins said. After Roman completes the initial WFI commissioning phase, those images will be around 30% sharper than designers predicted.

"All of the images from Roman's cosmic surveys will be even sharper than we expected,"The improvements were first noticed after the WFI's car-sized mirror was realigned by just one-sixteenth the diameter of a human hair, demonstrating just how intricate the commissioning process has been. "Calibrating an instrument is like tuning a piano or guitar before a concert,", a WFI systems engineer at NASA Goddard, said in the statement.

"You adjust everything until it's just how you want it and then leave the settings alone so it performs consistently while you use it. " NASA released Roman's first photos on Sept. 15. Each small square represents one of the telescope's light detectors, and each blurry green spot is a distant star. Kerins, who is leading the Exoplanet Demographics Working Group for the Transits in the Roman Exoplanets Survey, is particularly excited about this development, but he said it does not necessarily guarantee that Roman will find more exoplanets than initially predicted. Roman's coronagraph instrument, which will block out the light from distant stars to allow WFI to spot alien worlds, has passed its main commissioning phase and is working as intended, according to a Roman has completed around 85% of its journey to L2 and should arrive at its final destination in the next few weeks.

Vera C. Rubin Observatory discovers possible new solar system dwarf planet beyond PlutoMeanwhile, a global network of ground stations, which will receive up to 1.4 terabytes of data from Roman every day, has established contact with the spacecraft and is receiving signals as expected, All of these early wins raise hopes that Roman can have a long and successful career, and are a testament to the years of work that went into designing the spacecraft and planning the mission.

"What we're seeing now with the actual optical performance and estimated lifetime of Roman is just how good that design process has been," Kerins said. "It's a remarkable achievement. I can't wait to see what Roman is going to give us.

" Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won"best space submission" at the and was shortlisted in the"top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly