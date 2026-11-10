The 2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric’s ultra-quick charging and impressive engineering couldn’t replace the excitement we didn’t experience at the 2027 SUV of the Year.

Finding the fastest, most fun vehicle isn’t what SUV of the Year is about. But we still love to drive. So when a Porsche participates, our judges basically shove each other out of the way to get behind the wheel.

Exceptional performance earned theSpecifically, charging is exceptional, absorbing up to 400 kW through its 800-volt architecture. In our charging tests, it gained more range in the first 15 minutes after plugging in than some EVs have in total. It’s the quickest-charging EVhas tested to date.

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Then it exceeded its EPA range rating in our real-world test, a rare feat. Although not active during SUVOTY,That’s about all that thrilled us. Buyer’s guide director Zach Gale said it was “unfortunate that fast charging is one of the coolest things to be said about this SUV. ” Detroit editor Alisa Priddle noted the charging capability is great, “but that shouldn’t be the biggest selling point for a Porsche.

”Indeed, its 435 hp and 615 lb-ft seemed rather dull. The accelerator needs deep presses to achieve moderate speeds, even in Sport Plus mode. Handling is predictably competent, but the Cayenne Electric tends toward understeer and always feels big and heavy. Its Porsche-ness is understated to a fault.

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“There’s nothing exciting about driving it aggressively, no reward or encouragement to push it,” features editor Christian Seabaugh said.continues to frustrate,” features editor Scott Evans said. Porsche says its customers don’t mind, to which Evans countered: “Let drivers decide. Don’t force them into your philosophy. Forbiddingrevived for the digital, all-electric era.

It’s tremendously spacious inside with superb ergonomics and build quality. The deep, reconfigurable center console drew mixed reviews for functionality and ease of access. Adapting totakes time, but editorial operations director Mike Floyd praised its adjustability.

“Once you get used to it,” he said, “it has everything you want and need. ”The Cayenne Electric is a technological wonder on several fronts and highly refined overall. It’s also very expensive, by far the priciest vehicle at this year’s contest. Judges found more connection and excitement in other SUVs costing far less.

That’s just not right for a Porsche.

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“This badge brings expectations,” Priddle said. “The Cayenne Electric doesn’t possess enough Porsche DNA or emotion to warrant the high price tag. ”This review was conducted as part of our 2027 SUV of the Year testing, where each vehicle is evaluated on our six key criteria: efficiency, design, safety, engineering excellence, value, and performance of intended function. Eligible vehicles must be all-new or significantly revised.

Alex's earliest memory is of a teal 1993 Ford Aspire, the car that sparked his automotive obsession. He's never driven that tiny hatchback—at six feet, 10 inches tall, he likely wouldn't fit—but has assessed hundreds of other vehicles, sharing his insights on MotorTrend as a writer and video host.