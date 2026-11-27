The poorest big city in America can’t tax its way to economic prosperity
Plus: A new targeted tax, the sheriff can’t hide from the numbers, and nobody wants traffic for Christmas.
This week’s edition of Shackamaxon covers a City Council hearing on business taxes, a new levy with an interesting target, the debate over how best to handle Christmas crowding, and the data case against the sheriff.
Tax burden Last week, I wrote about one of our city’s biggest challenges: our stagnant and anemic economy. The lack of opportunity in Philadelphia is the biggest reason people leave . This week, City Council held a hearing into one of the biggest obstacles to a stronger local economy: our onerous business taxes. The end of the $100,000 exemption for small businesses adds urgency to the discussion.
While many American cities tax employers, Philadelphia takes it to another level. A Philadelphia-based business pays $1.395 for every $1,000 in revenue produced within the city. The city then takes 5.65% of the business’ net income. The city also has a net profits tax, which charges 3.74% to residents and 3.43% to nonresidents.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at PhillyInquirer
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