The Pont Neuf Cave: A Vanishing Bridge in Paris

A French street artist has begun to create a monumental, rocky illusion on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, which is expected to be completed by the time it opens to the public from June 6 to 28. The installation is 120 meters long and 18 meters tall, made almost entirely from air and weighing only five tons.

The oldest bridge in Paris has begun to vanish as French street art ist JR began the monumental, rocky illusion known as The Pont Neuf Cave .

The artistic installation, which is expected to be completed by the time it opens to the public from June 6 to 28, has been documented with time-lapse cameras. The transformation of the bridge has been more than a year in the making and has been funded by JR’s work and a handful of corporate partners. The installation is 120 meters long and 18 meters tall, made almost entirely from air and weighing only five tons.

It was designed by JR to bring “mineral and nature” back to the heart of the city and is also a warning about the impact of technology on society. The installation, which includes a long, dark tunnel, will be open around the clock and will feature a low, mineral hum from Thomas Bangalter.

After its completion, the bridge will reappear exactly as it was, with the caveat that the experience will remain etched into the memories of the people who witnessed it





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