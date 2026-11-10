The Polestar Formula 2030 Is a Futuristic Blueprint for Scandinavian Design, As Well As a Sexy Wagon

Polestar’s head of design, Philipp Römers, is laying out the visual language of tomorrow for the all-electric brand.

, the Swedish automaker was perhaps best known here for its avant-garde Scandinavian design language. Now, it seems like Polestar is simply teasing us after being banned from the United States starting in 2027, as the newly revealed Polestar Formula 2030 concept car is one of the coolest wagons we’ve ever seen.

The Formula 2030 concept car is the creation of Polestar’s head of design, Philipp Römers, and opens a window into the company’s future direction. The brand’s “remove the unnecessary, improve what remains, and refuse to compromise” design philosophy led the project, and Römers said the model is a practical four-door sports car. At 184 inches long, 79.5 inches wide, and with a 109-inch wheelbase, the Polestar Formula 2030 is sized between and the incoming Polestar 7 hatchback.

Also read EU Warns Germany and Italy on 2030 Emissions Targets

Polestar declined to provide any mechanical details about the Formula 2030.

“Design should always reflect the values and mission of a brand, and that is exactly what we did with Polestar Formula 2030 concept,” Römers said. “It is a physical embodiment of how we apply Polestar‘s core values of design, performance, and sustainability to the next production cars. A bold evolution of our already well-established design DNA to strengthen the brand‘s positioning with performance at its heart.

Advertisement

” A long hood, short overhangs, and 22-inch center-lock wheels exemplify the classic Polestar look, while also expressing “power and performance. ” Dual-blade headlights mark the front end and serve as a preview of . The shark nose and deep front splitter create the central spine of the Formula 2030 and give it a low and wide stance, adding to its performance credentials. A single large windscreen wiper pays homage to motorsport.

Polestar’s Single Blade rear lights highlight the rear end; instead of a connected light bar, the company wanted to explore new geometric shapes and angles. The rear glass also wraps around the side of the vehicle, opening a shallow side-view window behind the C-pillar. A fixed rear wing sits on lit mounts, while the lower rear diffuser adds genuine downforce.

“We wanted to evolve, while respecting, the core design values we demonstrated with previous models that define the Polestar brand in such a recognizable way. And with Formula 2030, with its clear Polestar design attributes like the Dual Blade headlights, wraparound visor-like windshield and powerful haunches, we have done just that,” Nahum Escobedo, head of exterior design at Polestar, said.

“But we’ve pushed perceptions, preconceptions, and the expected as well, with our considered choices in form language, amplification of the performance topic, and new detailing like the Single Blade rear lights. ”Inside the Formula 2030, the automaker stuck with minimalism. A 12.2-inch Center Screen Display is paired with the 20-inch “HyperDIM”—a precisely curved Driver Information Monitor—to round out the digital offerings. Air-inflatable bolsters are fitted to each seat to balance cushioned comfort and performance-oriented ergonomics.

Advertisement

When combined with Polestar’s three drive modes—Performance, Normal, and Autonomous—the center displays and adjustable seats will position themselves for the mood; for example, in Performance mode, the steering wheel, screens, and seats will lower and move toward the driver. Similarly, Polestar will offer a configurable mix of physical and digital controls in the center stack; users can choose which controls they want to be actioned by the physical buttons.

Finally, the Polestar Formula 2030 shows off a new “Nitrogen” exterior color, which is specific to the concept. Variations of the new color in gloss, matte, and satin finishes are scattered around the car. Polestar’s characteristic Swedish Gold color adorns the Brembo brake calipers, valve caps, interior detailing, and seat belts.

The interior finish of the doors is made from a fully recyclable material, which is contrasted by exposed structural interior parts such as the seat frame made from low-emission galvanized steel. All told, the Polestar Formula 2030 offers a compelling glimpse of what’s ahead for the Swedish automaker, and we’re sure sad to miss out on it. A New York transplant hailing from the Pacific Northwest, Emmet White has a passion for anything that goes: cars, bicycles, planes, and motorcycles.

After learning to ride at 17, Emmet worked in the motorcycle industry before joining Autoweek in 2022 and Road & Track in 2024. The woes of alternate side parking have kept his fleet moderate, with a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and a BMW 318i E30 street parked in his Queens community.