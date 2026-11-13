The Pokemon Company Releases Shiny Xerneas And Yveltal For Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Pokemon Company is distributing free Shiny Xerneas and Shiny Yveltal to Pokemon Legends Z-A players to mark the franchise 30th anniversary with specific redemption codes and deadlines.

The Pokemon Company is expanding the content library for Pokemon Legends Z-A by distributing exclusive legendary creatures to celebrate the franchise milestone. This latest update focuses on providing players with access to Shiny Xerneas and Shiny Yveltal through the in-game Mystery Gift system. The distribution aligns with the broader 30th anniversary celebrations that have dominated the Pokemon landscape throughout the year.

Immediate Access To Shiny Xerneas

Players can currently claim Shiny Xerneas in Pokemon Legends Z-A by entering the specific redemption code CELEBRATE30TH within the Mystery Gift menu. This legendary pokemon, which holds significant lore weight as part of the X-Y-Z trio introduced in Pokemon X and Y, does not require ownership of the Mega Dimension downloadable content expansion to be retrieved. The distribution remains active until the deadline of Thursday, January 7, 2027, allowing ample time for players to log in and claim the asset.

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Upcoming Release Of Shiny Yveltal

The second phase of this legendary distribution begins on December 10, 2026, when Shiny Yveltal will become available for redemption. Yveltal serves as the counterpart to Xerneas within the spatial distortion themes explored in the Mega Dimension DLC. The Pokemon Company has indicated that additional updates regarding the Yveltal distribution will be posted on Pokemon.com as the date approaches, ensuring players receive timely notifications for the upcoming event window.

Expanded Rewards In Pokemon Pokopia

The redemption code CELEBRATE30TH extends beyond Pokemon Legends Z-A to include rewards in Pokemon Pokopia, a free-to-claim spin-off title. Users who enter the code between December 10, 2026, and February 4, 2027, will receive a set of decorative items including one antique chair, one antique chest, one antique table, one humidifier, one stone fireplace, and ten stained-glass windows. This cross-title integration ensures that even casual players can participate in the anniversary festivities regardless of their primary gaming focus.

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Developer History And Game Reception

Pokemon Legends Z-A, developed by Game Freak and Creatures Inc. with Nintendo as the publisher, originally launched on October 16, 2025. The title has maintained a steady presence with regular competitive seasons and free updates despite the polarizing reception of its Mega Dimension DLC expansion. The game currently holds a 79 out of 100 average score from critics and carries an ESRB Everyone 10+ rating due to fantasy violence and in-game purchases.

Broader Impact On Franchise Anniversary

This distribution is part of a larger 30th anniversary strategy that has seen pokemon cards sell out across most global regions. The continued support for Pokemon Legends Z-A demonstrates The Pokemon Company's commitment to maintaining engagement with its RPG titles during this historic year. Players who have not logged in recently are encouraged to reinstall the game to secure these limited-time legendary companions before the January 2027 cutoff.