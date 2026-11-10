The Pokémon Company Releases Expensive Gold and Silver Memorabilia for 30th Anniversary

The Pokémon Company introduces limited edition music boxes and dioramas celebrating Pokémon Gold and Silver for its 30th anniversary. The collection features Route 29 and Ecruteak City items available in Japan.

The Pokémon Company has unveiled a specialized merchandise collection designed to celebrate the enduring legacy of Pokémon Gold and Silver. This new line of commemorative items arrives as part of the broader celebration for the franchise's ongoing 30th anniversary. The release targets dedicated collectors and long-time fans who view the original Game Boy Color titles as foundational to the modern series.

Music Box Dioramas and Audio Features

The centerpiece of the new collection is a series of music box dioramas that physically recreate iconic routes from across all nine mainline Pokémon games. Each diorama is designed to play the specific background track associated with that location when the music box is opened. The item featuring Pokémon Gold and Silver depicts Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Pikachu running through the tall grass of Route 29.

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These audio-visual pieces capture the distinct aesthetic of the original games while translating them into three-dimensional formats. The design philosophy emphasizes nostalgia by retaining the exact art style and visual atmosphere of the 1999 releases. Fans can observe the characters in their native environments, providing a tangible connection to the past.

Paper Creations of Ecruteak City Landmarks

Beyond the audio elements, the collection includes a detailed paper recreation of the iconic Ecruteak City Bell Tower. This item allows enthusiasts to construct a replica of one of the most recognizable structures in the Johto region. The model includes the tower itself along with its surrounding grounds, populated by various non-playable characters and the player avatar.

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The design features interactive elements that enhance the display experience. Specifically, the top section of the Bell Tower can be removed to reveal a recreation of one of the internal floors. This layering technique adds depth to the paper model, allowing collectors to appreciate both the exterior architecture and interior details of the landmark.

Pricing, Availability, and Regional Exclusivity

All items in this premium collection are currently exclusive to the official Japanese Pokémon store and are not scheduled for international release at this time. The music box dioramas are priced at 12,100 yen, which translates to approximately $76 per unit. Collectors wishing to acquire the complete set of all nine route dioramas would need to spend roughly $684.

Additional items in the lineup include a framed region map of both Johto and Kanto, which costs 16,500 yen, or about $104. The paper recreation of the Ecruteak City Bell Tower is available for 2,750 yen, roughly $17. Each product can be purchased individually, allowing fans to select only the items relevant to their favorite titles without committing to the entire collection.

Release Dates and Historical Context

The merchandise is scheduled to be released on November 12. Pre-orders are now open through the official Japanese retail channel, with shipping expected to follow the release date. The collection serves as a tribute to Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver, which were released for the Nintendo DS on March 14, 2010. These remakes are often cited by critics and fans as some of the best entries in the franchise.

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While the lack of international distribution is a notable limitation for global audiences, the items represent a unique approach to franchise celebration. The Pokémon Company continues to offer high-quality, niche products that go beyond standard video game releases. Dedicated devotees of the Gold and Silver era have a new opportunity to own physical representations of their favorite memories.