The Pokemon Company International Unveils Wonderful Waters Mini Tins for January 2027

The Pokemon Company International announced the Wonderful Waters mini tin collection, releasing on January 29, 2027, featuring five water-type designs.

The Pokemon Company International has officially confirmed the details of a new product line for the Pokemon Trading Card Game, introducing the Wonderful Waters mini tin collection. This release marks a significant addition to the franchise's schedule for early 2027, bringing together specialized water-themed cards and exclusive collectibles for dedicated players and casual collectors alike. The announcement provides the first clear look at what consumers can expect from this niche but highly anticipated series of booster products.

Wonderful Waters Collection Product Details

The Wonderful Waters collection will consist of five distinct mini tin designs, each priced at $9.99 and scheduled for a simultaneous global release on January 29, 2027. According to reporting from PokéBeach, the Pokemon Company International designed these tins to highlight various water-type creatures, ensuring that each package offers a visually appealing and thematic experience for fans of the aquatic species within the franchise. The pricing structure remains consistent with previous mini tin releases, making it an accessible entry point for collectors looking to expand their inventory without committing to a full booster box.

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Inside each of the five tins, buyers will find two booster packs, a special sticker sheet, an art card featuring the unique illustration from that specific tin's packaging, and a code card for use in the digital version of the game, Pokémon TCG Live. This standard composition ensures that collectors receive both physical memorabilia and digital utility, bridging the gap between the traditional card-collecting hobby and the modern digital gaming platform. The inclusion of the sticker sheet adds an extra layer of value, appealing to younger collectors and those who enjoy customizing their collections with additional decorative elements.

Starter Designs and Interconnected Artwork

Each of the five Wonderful Waters tins features specific character combinations, with two of the designs dedicated to starter Pokémon from various generations. One tin showcases Froakie alongside Octillery, providing a look at the water-type evolutionary line from the Kalos region paired with a classic water-type. The other starter-focused tin features Piplup and Starmie, highlighting the water-type starter from the Sinnoh region complemented by one of the original game's iconic water/psychic types. These selections are designed to appeal to fans of both newer and older generations of the game, ensuring a broad appeal across the demographic.

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The remaining three tins focus on other notable water-type Pokémon, creating a diverse roster for the collection. One tin depicts Dragonair gazing at Goldeen, creating a dynamic scene that contrasts the serpentine dragon with the basic fish-like Pokémon. Another design features Slowbro, Wishiwashi, and Shellder, offering a trio of characters that many players will recognize from various media adaptations of the franchise. The third non-starter tin highlights Amaura and Psyduck, pairing the prehistoric rock/dragon type with the famously headache-prone psychic/water type. As is typical with these mini tin sets, all five tins feature interconnected artwork, allowing collectors who purchase the entire set to arrange them side-by-side to form a larger, cohesive image.

Schedule and Competitive Landscape

The January 29, 2027 release date places the Wonderful Waters collection on the exact same day as the Pokémon Day 2027 Collection, creating a dense period of product availability for consumers. While the Pokémon Day collection will feature special promotional items celebrating the upcoming Pokémon Day event in late February, the Wonderful Waters tins will focus primarily on their booster content and tin artwork. This strategic timing allows fans to purchase both products simultaneously if they wish, though the contents are distinct enough to justify buying both for those seeking comprehensive coverage of the brand's early 2027 output.

Just two days prior to the Wonderful Waters release, on January 27, 2027, The Pokemon Company International will also launch the Pokémon TCG Valentine's Box. This product marks the first-ever release of its kind, featuring mini booster packs themed around the special holiday, similar to the annual Halloween-themed boosters. This tight clustering of releases in late January and early February creates a busy period for the game, with the major expansion Flowing Fists scheduled to follow shortly after on February 5, 2027.

Booster Pack Origins and Future Outlook

While the exact source of the booster packs included in the Wonderful Waters tins has not been officially confirmed, industry analysis suggests they will likely not contain cards from the upcoming Flowing Fists expansion. With Flowing Fists set to release on February 5, mere days after the tins hit shelves, it is improbable that new cards would be included in a product released weeks in advance. Instead, the boosters are expected to pull from existing collections such as Delta Reign, Pitch Black, Chaos Rising, or other previous sets, offering players a chance to chase specific cards from these older expansions.

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This approach ensures that the Wonderful Waters collection serves as a standalone product with immediate utility for players who may not have access to newer expansions or who prefer to build decks using cards from established formats. The final major expansion of 2026, Delta Reign, has already been released, leaving a gap in new major set introductions until Flowing Fists arrives in early 2027. The Wonderful Waters mini tins fill this gap by providing new packaging and potential card pulls without requiring the infrastructure of a full expansion launch.

For collectors, the interconnected nature of the Wonderful Waters artwork adds an additional incentive to purchase the complete set of five tins. This design choice encourages multiple purchases and rewards dedicated fans who want to create a larger visual display for their collections. As the franchise continues to innovate with its product lineup, these mini tins offer a convenient and affordable way for fans to engage with the brand between major expansion releases, maintaining momentum and interest in the Pokemon Trading Card Game well into 2027.