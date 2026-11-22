The Pokemon Company reveals the Pokemon Day 2027 Collection featuring Ascended Heroes Pikachu and a commemorative coin. Launches January 29, 2027.

The Pokemon Company has officially announced the release details for the Pokemon Day 2027 Collection, a specialized merchandise bundle designed to commemorate the annual anniversary of the franchise. This new release is scheduled to launch on January 29, 2027, arriving nearly a full month before the official Pokemon Day celebrations begin on February 27.

Collection Contents and Pricing Structure

The Pokemon Day 2027 Collection box is priced at $14.99, which represents a marginal premium over the standard retail cost of the booster packs included inside. This price point is slightly higher than purchasing three booster packs separately, which would total $13.47 at the individual rate of $4.49 per pack. The bundle is positioned as an accessible entry point for new collectors or a desirable add-on for veteran enthusiasts seeking specific items.

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Inside the packaging, consumers will find three distinct Pokémon TCG booster packs selected from various recent sets. The primary highlight for collectors is a special Pikachu card from the Ascended Heroes expansion, printed on unique cosmos holofoil. This specific card variant is intended to serve as a centerpiece for those building themed collections or hunting for rare variants.

Commemorative Coin and Exclusive Items

Alongside the trading cards, the collection includes a dedicated commemorative coin featuring Pikachu's face embossed in the center. The perimeter of the coin is engraved with the text Pokémon Day 2027, marking it as a distinct item for this specific year's release. This coin serves as a tangible memento of the anniversary and differs from the designs used in previous years.

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The bundle also comes with a code card, which likely provides in-game content or digital access, although specific digital perks are not detailed in the announcement. This combination of physical cards, special foil prints, and a minted coin creates a multi-layered product aimed at maximizing the appeal for the trading card community.

Historical Context and Previous Releases

This release follows a consistent annual tradition established by The Pokemon Company, which previously released an identical collection structure for Pokemon Day 2026. The 2026 version featured a Pikachu card from the Temporal Forces set and a coin inscribed with 2026, demonstrating a clear pattern of annual updates while maintaining the core product formula.

Such merchandise drops are standard practice for The Pokemon Company to coincide with the February 27 anniversary, which marks the original launch date of the first games, Red and Green. These events provide a platform to showcase new products and generate excitement for upcoming mainline games and trading card expansions.

Market Impact and Availability

The Pokemon Day 2027 Collection will be available at select retailers upon its release date of January 29, 2027. The limited distribution network may create high demand among collectors who prioritize securing exclusive variants like the cosmos holofoil Pikachu.

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For fans looking to expand their TCG holdings or acquire a rare card without purchasing full boxes of booster packs, this bundle offers a targeted approach. The strategy reflects The Pokemon Company's ongoing effort to sustain engagement through anniversary events and continuous product releases.