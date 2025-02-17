The Pointy-Toe Shoe Trend That's Taking Over Spring

Olivia Cigliano, a News & Deals Editor at InStyle, shares her favorite pointy-toe shoe trend for spring. The slip-on style offers both warmth and lightness, and is versatile enough to be dressed up or down. Cigliano highlights several options, from classic black leather to statement-making silver heels.

When I've got one foot in winter and the other in spring, choosing a shoe can be a head-scratcher. Sure, my preference is for styles that offer closed-toe coverage (and added warmth) all while the slip-on silhouette feels lighter like a sandal.

Point-toe styles with low-cut uppers optically elongate the legs, and both the stars proved they’re incredibly versatile—styled a polka dot pair with easy slacks and a sleek trench. I’m officially adding the style to my spring rotation, and I found eight options starting as low as $21, below. Some offer the comfort of short kitten heels in a sharp black leather silhouette. The uppers dip down to a deep, V-cut vamp, which mirrors the pointed toe and shows off a little more skin. One shopper says they’re “easy to walk in and add a nice classy touch to any outfit.” Others are most similar to Moore’s high-cut pair that scales just below the ankle. They feature thicker block heels that are more practical for everyday wear and take on a Western-inspired angular shape that’s ideal for spring styling with Canadian tuxedos or boho-chic dresses. Available in a simple black iteration or one with a silver buckle, are a show-stopper. Sculptural silver heels and smooth leather uppers define this style, but the plush, cushioned footbed makes them even more of a must-have. They’ll instantly elevate your daily denim or office trousers, and will also pair perfectly with a little black dress for a night on the town.





