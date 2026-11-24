The Cavaliers took on the Sooners in the Jacksonville Classic. It didn’t go well for the Hoos as Oklahoma won handily, 86 – 66.

Finally, some real competition as Virginia took on #14 Oklahoma on a neutral court. Games against UMES, Davidson and Drexel don’t tell you much, and they certainly don’t prepare you for the ACC season.

This was a needed step-up in terms of competition, regardless of the score. Virginia has been beating up on smaller teams thus far in this young season. While the two tallest players on the court were Virginia’s Adeang Ring and Caterina Piatti Oklahoma had an entire team of 6’ 2” – 6’ 3” players, including former Wahoo, Sa’Myah Smith. Oklahoma punished Virginia on the boards and in the paint LeeLee Bell and Smith got position whenever they wanted it. Every time. Virginia entered the game connecting on almost 41% of their threes, good for seventh in the country. Against the Sooners, UVa went 9/34, or 26%.

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Breona Hurd was solid at 3/8 and Mary-Anna Asare was 4/7 but Kymora Johnson undid almost all of that by herself, going 1/10. For good measure, Virginia was just 13/22 from the charity stripe. Chasing the game in the fourth quarter, both Hurd and Johnson had 0/2 trips at the free throw line. Adeang Ring also missed her first free throws of the season.

This was an ugly game; maybe both teams were suffering buy-game hangovers from too many games against sub-standard competition. Oklahoma had a whopping 17 turnovers in the first half, 27 for the game. Virginia was marginally better protecting the ball, but still recorded 17 TOs of their own. Both teams were scrappy and played hard, but these turnovers were not the result of suffocating defense.

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For the most part, for both teams, this was just sloppiness. The score was all tied up at 18 at the end of the first half. A strong second quarter gave Oklahoma a 43 – 31 lead going into the locker room. Virginia owned the third frame, playing perhaps their best basketball of the year.

Breona Hurd hit a pair of statement three-pointers, Asare was getting to the rim, and both Asare and Johnson drew And-1s at the rim. I’m not sure why Oklahoma sat LeeLee Bell for the first eight minutes of the quarter – she was the tone-setter for most of the game -- but Virginia closed to 57 – 61 to make a game of it. And then the Hoos had to play the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma actually made their free throws – seven of their first thirteen points came from the line – and Smith took over as she scored seven of her twelve points in the first four minutes of the quarter. Other than Hurd, Virginia fell apart. Back-to-back threes by Sahara Williams, and whatMary-Anna Asare has been the focal point of her teams the past two years at VCU.

She’s still learning when to let Johnson run the show and when to takeover so that Johnson can play off-ball. Against Oklahoma, she got too ball-dominant and spent too much time pounding the rock at the top of the key. Team movement dies when this happens and it did on this day. Olivia McGhee saw the hardwood for just six minutes.

She’s now at the very end of Aaron Rousell’s bench. I’m sad. McGhee is the player whose success I am most invested in. Podunk tournaments in podunk towns – Jacksonville is certainly not the Bahamas – get podunk video.

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This game was streamed by something called Spiideo – no announcers and the video feed was a minute behind the radio feed – and the live stats vanished into the ether as soon as another game started. We’ve been spoiled by the ACC Network these past 11 years. Game two of the Jacksonville Classic pits Virginia against UAB on Wednesday, November 25th at 9:00pm. I will not be watching.

It costs $5 to stream Spiideo and I only have about 28 hours with my folks for Thanksgiving. If you want to catch some Virginia sports this holiday weekend, might I suggest the women’s soccer team who will host West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, November 27th. Game time is 6:00pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Val graduated from the University of Virginia in the last millennium, back when writing one's senior thesis by hand was still a thing. He is a lifelong fan of the ACC, having chosen the Tobacco Road conference ahead of the Big East. Again, when that was still a thing.

Val has covered Virginia men's basketball for ten years, first with HoosPlace and then with StreakingTheLawn, before joining us here at Virginia Cavaliers on SI in August of 2023, continuing to cover UVA men's basketball and also writing about women's soccer and women's basketball.