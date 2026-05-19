The Plan to Incorporate Traditional Cherokee Practices into Treatment Centre Design

The plan to open a residential and outpatient treatment centre by the Cherokee Nation is part of the strategy to emphasize the importance of maintaining and preserving their tribal traditions, known as Culture. Cherokee Nation has been a leading pioneer in this fight, with the first lawsuit against opioid manufacturers filed in 2017. They were followed by thousands of state and local governments in suing opioid manufacturers, drugmakers, wholesalers, pharmacies, and other businesses in the last decade over the toll of an opioid crisis that has hit them especially hard.

In this photo provided by KOSU, Ashley Caudle, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, wraps her arms around her son, Elliot, next to her garden in Stilwell, Okla.

, on Friday, May 1, 2026. Original source: Sarah Liese/KOSU via AP. In a press conference held on March 26, 2026, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. of the Cherokee Nation shared that his tribe plans to open a residential and intensive outpatient treatment center in Tahlequah, the headquarters of the tribe. This center will incorporate traditional Cherokee ways and practices, such as stickball and an on-campus garden to grow corn (sacu, or corn in Cherokee).

The funding for this facility comes from the substantial monetary recovery made by the tribe through lawsuits against opioid manufacturers. The Cherokee Nation is a major indigenous tribe in the United States. It filed the first suit against opioid manufacturers in 2017 and recovered approximately $150 million as a result. This funding has been used to create the Cherokee Nation's Behavioral Health Center, which is a part of the aforementioned treatment center.

The crisis was approached in three successive waves: 1. Prescription pain pills were the main cause of deaths, 2. then heroin and 3. last decade or so, fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. Since the emergence of fentanyl, indigenous Americans have faced a significant increase in opioid-related deaths. The impact of the opioid crisis on the Cherokee Nation cannot be overstated.

Rolling hills and grazing cattle around the treatment center serve as a reminder of the deep pain the LHRC experienced. However, the stonewalling by grassroot organizations in tobacco litigation faced by the Cherokee Nation's leadership is heartening. They acted when there was a crisis affecting their people to secure justice for themselves. Chronic fentanyl overdoses became more frequent, but the Cherokee Nation's tribal leaders decided to act and file suits against the industry involved.

This significant action, echoed by thousands of state and local governments, demonstrated the country's determination to curb the opioid epidemic.





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Opioid Crisis Indigenous Tribe Culture Preservation Traditional Practices Pain Pill Deaths Hollowout Medicine Prescription Pain Pills HSSR Valley Chronic Fentanyl Overdose

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