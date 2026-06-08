‘The Pitt’ Star Reveals Tiny Detail Fans May Have Missed

Patrick Ball discussed his character’s “whimsy” in an interview with ‘Love Story’ star Paul Anthony Kelly.

star Patrick Ball revealed a tiny costuming choice for his fictional counterpart that all but the most attentive fans might have missed. , Ball, who plays Dr. Frank Langdon on the hit HBO Max show, discussed one detail that allowed him to get more into character.

Ball explained that while there was little opportunity for actors to offer any input on costuming decisions, because everyone on the show, which is set at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, is in scrubs all day, Langdon was able to sport a bracelet that one of his children made him.

“I had a little bracelet that my kid made me. I was like, ‘I think Langdon would have a little gift from his kids. My kid made me a bracelet,’” he explained.

“It became this emblem of this guy that, despite his circumstances, was trying to cling to some sense of whimsy. ” “And then you come back in season two and that dad bracelet has been replaced by this recovery bracelet that is wooden and stark and much more traditionally masculine,” he added, noting that, “there is this sense that maybe Landon has lost his whimsy in the course of this recovery process.

” Langdon, who was caught by Isa Briones’ Dr. Trinity Santos stealing prescription medication from the hospital in the show’s first season, went to rehab before the events of season two, which is set 10 months later. Ball continued to talk about the fears he felt Langdon was probably experiencing after returning to work, telling Kelly, “Anybody that has gone through recovery, that is a fear. If I give up my crutch, will I be the same?

Will people still think that I’m funny? Will they find me interesting? ” “That can be a real fear, that you’re going to lose an integral part of yourself if you give up these habits. And that was something that I talked about all the way down to the bracelet with John Wells and our costume designer.

”Ball added that he was excited to be able to continue to tell Langdon’s story in season three, “because I do not think for a second that to get help is to give up your joy. ” “I think the sense of joy that you can have in the healing process of going through recovery is far more profound and far more fulfilling than anything that you could experience hitherto.

So I’m very excited for the next chapter of this story. ”





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrities Tvmovies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LEGO Reveals Their New Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026LEGO is returning to a galaxy far, far away this holiday season with their newest Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 set

Read more »

Knox Jolie-Pitt, 17, channels dad Brad Pitt’s ‘Fight Club’ energy in Muay Thai showdownKnox previously won a gold medal at the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event in 2025.

Read more »

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: An Unofficial Remaster Showcase Reveals Stunning PossibilitiesThis news article discusses an unofficial remaster of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order by a YouTuber, FA GAMEZ, showcasing the game with enhanced visuals on PlayStation 5 Pro. The recording captures the full campaign with 4K resolution and 60 frames per second, showcasing the game's capabilities and potential for a next-gen remaster. Fans can now enjoy the game with even better graphics, reinforcing its enduring appeal and setting the stage for future Star Wars titles in the franchise.

Read more »

LSU 5-Star Commit Ahmad Hudson Reveals Another Team is Closing In on HimCould the LSU Tigers lose one of their top recruits from the 2027 class?

Read more »