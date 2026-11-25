Harden earned the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Louie on the hit HBO drama, which returns January 7 on HBO.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Ernest Harden Jr. attends the HBO Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 14, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Ernest Harden Jr. attends HBO Max's Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 16, 2026 in Hollywood, California. “I was hearing that, and I felt bad for some of them that said they cried for three or four days straight. I said, really? ” Harden said while speaking with PauseRewind’s Kevin Zelman at the HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala red carpet.

Also read The Pitt Season 3 Release Date Confirmed for January 7

Harden earned the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at this year’s Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Louie Cloverfield. Audiences first met Louie in season one, as he was a noted frequent flier dealing with alcoholism at the emergency room who treated the staff as his own family. In season 2, Louie’s alcoholism created health complications that ended up killing him.

“I'm just so happy that my character related to the people like it did,” Harden said. “It touched a lot of people. Alcoholism is serious, and I just had to die, I guess, to maybe get a lot of them who are going through the same thing to put the bottle down. ” Whitaker and students intend to pull 6L from Louie, he's more concerned about his tooth.

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Harden has had a long career in Hollywood, mostly as a character actor or guest star, appearing in series like “Hill Street Blues,” “Good Times, “The Bernie Mac Show,” and an episode of “ER” with “The Pitt’s” own Noah Wyle. Fans will miss Louie around the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room next season, and Harden will miss his “Pitt” family as well.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Ernest Harden Jr. attends the HBO Max Post-Emmy Reception at San Vicente Bungalows on September 14, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. But don’t expect him to drop any hints for season 3, which premieres January 7 on HBO.

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