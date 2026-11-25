'The Pitt' has set its Season 3 premiere date at HBO Max.

The third season of the smash hit medical drama will debut on Jan. 7. That is in keeping with the other season premieres of the series, which aired on Jan. 9, 2025, and Jan. 8, 2026 respectively.

The official series logline describes “The Pitt” as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh.

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” How the ‘Elsinore’ Makeup Team Transformed Stars Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman to Bring the Story of Ian Charleson to Life The cast for Season 3 includes: Noah Wyle , Patrick Ball , Katherine LaNasa , Fiona Dourif , Taylor Dearden , Isa Briones , Gerran Howell , Shabana Azeez , Ayesha Harris , Sepideh Moafi , and Shawn Hatosy .earlier this year, Supriya Ganesh, who played senior resident Dr. Samira Mohan, has exited the series ahead of the third season.

R. Scott Gemmill created the series and serves as an executive producer along with John Wells via John Wells Productions , Wyle, Michael Hissrich, Erin Jontow of JWP, Joe Sachs, Simran Baidwan, and Eli Attie.

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“The Pitt” has proven to be a massive hit with both audiences and critics as well as the awards community, with the show having nabbed 12 Emmy Awards across its first two seasons out of 38 total nominations. That includes back to back wins for outstanding drama series and outstanding lead actor in a drama series .

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