The Phillies have $184.85 million committed to just seven players in 2028, when the proposed salary cap would be applied. So the pressure would shift to Dave Dombrowski to build a contender with less.

Five years ago, the Phillies still operated as if the luxury tax was a salary cap. Never mind that they signed Bryce Harper in 2019 for $330 million, then a record sum for a North American pro athlete.

They drove the payroll only up to the luxury tax threshold in 2020 and 2021, never crossing it. It took a new collective bargaining agreement in March 2022, with a 9.5% bump of the threshold in the first year and tolerable penalties for tax offenders, for owner John Middleton to finally let Dave Dombrowski press all the way down on the gas pedal.

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Then, for five years, the Phillies leveraged the sport’s economic system to buy a contending team. Consider: The Phillies spent nearly $1.1 billion — that’s billion , with a B — on free agents under this CBA, beginning with Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and continuing with Trea Turner , Aaron Nola , and second contracts for Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto .