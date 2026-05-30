The Phenomenal Power Universe: How One TV Show Spawned Multiple Spinoffs

The Power Universe has taken the world by storm with its rapid-fire release of spinoffs, each one performing remarkably well and expanding the franchise in new and exciting ways. From the original series to the latest additions, we explore the different Power Universe shows and what makes them so special.

When a TV show manages to get several spinoffs within the span of only a couple of years, it's safe to say that it's pretty exceptional.

In the age of streaming, there are virtually unlimited entertainment options, so it's all the harder to keep viewers on board with a new project. More shows than not can barely make it past a first season, let alone come to a satisfying conclusion. When a story actually hits the mark and maintains a strong viewership, a spinoff could be viable. Even then, there is no guarantee of success, and many TV show spinoffs fall short of their parent series.

In very rare cases, a successful TV show will lead to a successful spinoff series, which makes a broader universe with several additional projects possible. Such projects will typically release over the span of several years, or even decades, but in the case of one gangster crime drama series, the spinoffs just wouldn't stop coming. Premiering in 2014, Starz's Power ran for six seasons before its first spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost, debuted in 2020.

The very next year, Power Book III: Raising Kanan arrived, and in 2022, Power Book IV: Force hit the scene. Starz going rapid-fire with its Power spinoffs is a pretty definitive sign that that initial series is truly great. Power remains one of the network's most-watched TV shows of all time, and holds an impressive 81% critic and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even more spectacular is the fact that each subsequent Power Universe spinoff performed nearly as well, if not better. This opened the door to two additional expansions for the franchise, which are expected to premiere within the next few years. Suffice it to say, this is a phenomenon you don't want to miss out on.

The Different Power Universe Shows Explained The original Power series, created by Courtney A. Kemp in collaboration with rapper 50 Cent, introduces ruthless drug dealer James St. Patrick, AKA Ghost. James desires to leave his life of crime, but must first acquire the necessary wealth, avoid the law, and salvage his tumultuous family relationships. Power ran from 2014 to 2020 and has a total of 63 episodes.

Prior to its conclusion, Starz greenlit the Power Universe's first spinoff, and the announcement of two additional shows came less than a year later. Power Book II: Ghost is a direct sequel to the original series, following James' son, Tariq St. Patrick, as he, too, is consumed by the world of organized crime.

Though he desired to escape his father's legacy, Tariq ends up in a similar position of desperately attempting to balance his drug empire and his desire to protect his family. Power Book II: Ghost ran for four seasons between 2020 and 2024. Power Book III: Raising Kanan premiered in 2021 and will come to a close in June 2026 with its fifth season.

This spinoff serves as a prequel to Power and follows the early life of Kanan Stark, who started out as a mentor and friend to James before becoming the central antagonist of the series. Finally, Power Book IV: Force arrived in 2022 and wrapped up its third and final season in January 2026.

This is another sequel to Power and follows James' best friend and business partner, Tommy Egan, as he moves his drug operation from New York City to Chicago. There are two additional Power Universe TV shows on the way. Power: Origins will be another prequel, this time detailing James and Tommy's early years in organized crime. Power: Legacy will be a sequel centered on the business relationship between Tariq and Tommy.

Power's Different Protagonists Keep Each Show Fresh The Power Universe didn't just get lucky with its spinoffs. This story has been carefully constructed to ensure that each and every expansion has significant value. That fantastic balance between prequels and sequels effectively provides viewers with a complete and thorough look at the story from all angles, and this is achieved through the perspectives of each show's different protagonists.

Ghost sits at the center of the narrative, but by diving into the lives of others within his story, Power serves as an excellent example of a franchise expansion done right





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