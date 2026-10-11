Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, who met him through her husband a decade ago

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, an executive accused of spying for China. New reports say she met Huang a decade ago through her corporate raider husband, Kang Wei.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted Sunday to cheating on his wife of 40 years, amid allegations that his lover, business executive Alice Huang, was a Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang Admits Affair Amid Spy Claims

The admission followed U.S. intelligence reports that Alice Huang was secretly funneling information to China's Ministry of State Security, also known as the MSS. A new report says Alice Huang met Jensen Huang a decade before their illicit affair was made public. She was introduced through her corporate raider husband, Kang Wei, according to a source who knows the couple.

Also read Nvidia Board Opens Probe Into CEO Jensen Huang After Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang

The Information reported that Jensen Huang had dealings with Kang in the 2010s when Kang was buying up Chinese video game companies. Gaming was a major source of demand for Nvidia's high-powered chips before the AI boom turned the company into a $4.5 trillion behemoth. The report contradicts earlier accounts that Alice met Jensen in early 2024 when she began working to buy AI chips from Nvidia.

Chinese media reports suggest that Kang and Alice leveraged their relationship with Jensen over the years to drive business. Alice posted pictures with Jensen on her WeChat social media, the report said. The images frequently showed the two quaffing wine from overlarge goblets at trendy restaurants. The Information reported that Alice's closeness to the Nvidia boss, who is now being investigated by both the FBI and his own company, was her biggest selling point in generating business in China.

Her most recent dealings with Jensen came through Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center firm that did billions of dollars in business with Nvidia. After Alice joined Megaspeed as a director in March 2023, the subsidiary spun off from its Chinese parent and pivoted to lending clients computing power from its data centers, which were powered by Nvidia chips. Megaspeed's assets swelled to $3 billion in 2024 from $33 million in 2023, according to corporate filings.

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Megaspeed Growth Raises Export Control Worries

That growth raised suspicions among U.S. officials that the company was routing Nvidia's cutting-edge chips to Chinese firms in violation of U.S. export controls. Megaspeed has also been accused of smuggling high-end chips to China, with 50,000 reportedly turning up missing during one audit. Megaspeed denies any wrongdoing and said it follows all regulations. Before joining Megaspeed, Alice was a senior executive and equity partner at Shanghai Hexi Investment, a firm with a history of regulatory penalties.

In 2018, Kang's firm was fined $2.6 million, with Kang personally fined $60,000 for disclosure violations and illegal trading during a restricted period linked to the takeover of Huiqiu Technology, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission. Alice Huang started her career in TV before moving to finance. Her LinkedIn biography says she worked as a reporter for CCTV, China's national broadcaster, and Hunan TV, a regional broadcaster in central China.

She is believed to have studied at Hong Kong Baptist University's School of Communication around 20 years ago, on the master's degree course in Media Management. Alice appeared to have no experience working in AI before 2023, when Megaspeed was established, according to the report. A suspected spy, Alice also bragged that Jensen celebrated her birthday every year by having dinner with her or sending her gifts, people who know Alice told The Information.

An Nvidia China sales employee also claimed that Alice attended the company's yearly gathering for local customers in China. The New York Times reported that Alice and Jensen rendezvoused around the globe over the past three years, including in Shanghai; at Nvidia's Silicon Valley headquarters; at a golf resort south of San Jose, California; and in Taiwan. The Chinese embassy has denied claims that Alice Huang was working as a spy.

In their denial, Chinese officials called the allegations purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Alice was secretly funneling information to China's spy agency, the Ministry of State Security. Jensen Huang, in a companywide letter, admitted to an extramarital affair, though he did not refer directly to Alice Huang. President Donald Trump said Jensen Huang told him that he had no idea she was with Chinese intelligence.

Intelligence experts said Alice Huang's biography appeared to fit with trademark spycraft. Her background smells like a legend to me, which is what we do in the CIA, said Dennis Wilder, a former top China analyst for the CIA, who questioned whether parts of Huang's résumé were embellished. This is all a little too mysterious, Wilder said. If she were not under suspicion, why take everything down?

Much of Alice Huang's background, from her age and hometown to her education and prior jobs, remains unconfirmed. Attempts to verify information largely go unanswered or raise new suspicions. Her current whereabouts are uncertain, and her social media accounts appear to have been deleted. Even her exact title at Megaspeed International is not clear.

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Conflicting Reports Over Huang Identity

Bai Jie, a former news anchor in China with more than 2 million followers on Weibo, said Monday that she had known Huang when they worked together as journalists. I already knew she was formidable back then, Bai wrote on Weibo. Hours later, the post disappeared, and Bai, replying to confused users, denied making the statement. Soon after, Bai's account was banned from posting on Weibo.

Bai did not respond to requests for comment. Alice Huang was born in rural Hunan province, according to reporting from the Financial Times. Caixin Global reported that Huang is about 42 years old and obtained a master's degree from a Hong Kong university. The Washington Post could not independently verify that information.

In the 2010s, Huang became deputy general manager of private equity firm Shanghai Hexi. The company was founded and chaired by Kang Wei, a graduate of Shanghai Jiao Tong University previously recognized as the youngest person to head a fund management company in China, according to a company bio. According to some media reports, Kang and Huang were married. The Post has not been able to verify their relationship.

Around that time, Alice Huang was also listed as a legal representative for tech firm Shanghai Longteng. When reporters from The Post called Shanghai Longteng's publicly listed phone numbers, they were told they had the wrong number.

Megaspeed did not bear the hallmarks of a front company of the Ministry of State Security, said Victor Shih, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of California at San Diego, citing the billions of dollars in assets that went beyond the typical scope of MSS operations. It was in Megaspeed's capacity as a customer of Nvidia that Alice Huang began appearing in public with Jensen Huang, and they hid their relationship in plain sight.

Intelligence Experts Link Scandal to Espionage

Photographs posted on news sites and social media show the two together over the years sitting next to each other at a bar with other tech executives in Taipei in June 2024 and leaving a Taipei restaurant together in May 2025, with Alice Huang kissing Jensen Huang on the cheek. At some point, Alice Huang was tapped by the MSS and she began a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang, according to U.S. intelligence reports.

But the precise timing of these developments is not clear. There's a sex scandal, an espionage issue, and then there is the issue of selling advanced computer chips to a company that seemingly does not exist, and they're linked because she was an executive at that company, said Sam Bresnick, a fellow at Georgetown University's Center for Security and Emerging Technology, who studies U.S. competition with China.

She has not been seen in public nor made any statement since Jensen Huang admitted to an affair. Huiyee Chiew and Rudy Lu in Taipei, Taiwan, and Lyric Li in Seoul contributed to this report.