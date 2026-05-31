A writer faces intense baCklash for praising Trump's unity message, prompting reflections on modern reading habits, binary bias, and echo chambers.

I recently wrote a column praising the president for promoting a theme of unity, noting that he demonstrated grace and dignity,two qualities I rarely detect in him.

The reaction on my Facebook page was swift and savage. friends and strangers alike accused me of drinking on the role, called the president a mass murderer, fascist, fraud, convicted felon, rapist, pedophile, liar,cheater, conman, soulless coward, and total a-hole. Some dismissed my words as a PR stunt and labeled me a damaged, deranged megalomaniac devoid of empathy.

A few defenders emerged, like my friend Stephen Kunes, who said that agreeing with me made him a pariah as a lifelong liberal. My business associate Jan Elizabeth noted how commenters missed my point entirely: say something not monstrously critical about the man and the masses go nuts. My former dentist Michael Ferstendig challenged the rape accusation, pointing to a multimillion-dollar settlement for false accusations.

But a former colleague of 30 years accused me of humanizing someone whose actions caused thousands of deaths, loss of health insurance for millions, and horror for immigrants. Worst of all, a dear friend of 44 years, who never commented before,suggested I was giving Trump a pass. This experience reinforced three observations.

First, few people read closely anymore. Gallup and Bureau of Labor Statistics polls show Americans devote less time to reading than ever. They skim, skipping sentences and paragraphs, due to shrinking attention spans. The upshot is ill-informed, half-baked opinions.

Second, our society has succumbed to binary bias: perceiving everything as black or white, good or awful, thumbs-up or thumbs-down, with no gray or in-between. Life becomes an either-or, all-or-nothing agreement, with nuance and ambiguity damned. Civil debate vanishes; cognitive shortcuts replace thoughtful analysis.

Third, folks hear what they want to hear, and social media algorithms amplify this tendency. We listen only to echo chambers,or information cocoons, that validate our beliefs and reinforce prejudices while shutting out opposing views. partisan allegiance, or homophily, may be human nature, but it is risky. We are spared the inconvenience of thinking for ourselves.

We must resist these trends. reading deeply, entertaining nuance, and engaging with opposing perspectives are essential for a functioning democracy. my original colum remains intact and ironclad, at least for at present. But the backlash taught me that the chasm between political tribes is wider than ever. We need to bridge it with open minds and careful reading,not reFlexive outrage. Otherwise, we will continue to talk past each other, trapped in our own cognitive bubbles





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Polarization Binary Bias Echo Chambers Social Media Reading Comprehension

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pope Releases Encyclical On Perils Of Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ StrategyVATICAN CITY—Lambasting the “muddled” plotlines of the post-Lucas era in a staggering 60,000 words, Pope Leo XIV released a new encyclical Friday on the perils of Disney’s Star Wars strategy.

Read more »

Great American State Fair Faces Backlash Over Political Ties and Safety ConcernsThe 16-day celebration of America's 250th anniversary in Washington D.C. has been marred by controversy as several artists pull out over political affiliations and safety concerns. While organizers insist it is a nonpartisan event, critics argue otherwise, leading to a series of cancellations.

Read more »

Mayor Mamdani's Arsenal Obsession Sparks PolarizationZohran Mamdani, a polarizing mayor, faces criticism for his constant promotion of Arsenal football club. His victory lap after Arsenal's Premier League win and reaction to their UCL final loss to PSG annoys non-Arsenal fans.

Read more »

New Jersey Congressman Tom Kean Jr. Faces Health-Related Absence and Political Pressure Amid Reelection BidRepublican Representative Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey's 7th District has been absent from Congress for months due to an undisClosed health issue, raising concerns within his party and making his swing seat a top Democratic target. With key votes pending, his return timeline and transparency are under scrutiny as multiple Democrats prepare to challenge him.

Read more »