An analysis of proposed legislation (Section 622) that would mandate expanded intelligence sharing with Israel, arguing it is counter to U.S. interests, disrupts complex intelligence diplomacy, encroaches on executive authority, and ignores Israel's history of espionage against the United States.

A proposed amendment to a major intelligence authorization bill, Section 622 , would mandate expanded and enhanced intelligence sharing between the United States and Israel . Championed by Senator Tom Cotton , Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the provision would require the President, through the Director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense, to increase intelligence collaboration on a wide array of subjects.

Crucially, it would prohibit any suspension, reduction, or limitation of this sharing except in cases of a specific and identifiable national security concern determined by the President. Any such exception would be subject to a stringent reporting requirement to Congress within 15 days, demanding a detailed explanation for the change, the categories of information involved, and an assessment of the anticipated impact on regional security.

The bill seeks to institutionalize a relationship that has historically been managed through flexible, executive-level liaison agreements, transforming it into a legislated entitlement. Critics argue that this mandate is deeply flawed and contrary to U.S. interests. They contend that Israel's use of shared U.S. intelligence is often at odds with American goals for peace and security in the Middle East.

The operational tactics of Israel and its supporters in the U.S. are evolving, moving beyond overt military aid to more sophisticated forms of military and intelligence integration. These covert layers of cooperation are inherently less visible to the American public and Congress, making them less susceptible to democratic scrutiny and debate over the allocation of resources.

Mandated intelligence sharing, therefore, becomes a tool to further embed these relationships in a realm even more shielded from public accountability-the shadowy world of intelligence agencies. The argument against the mandate rests on several pillars.

First, the nature of intelligence liaison relationships is inherently complex and dynamic. They depend on the overall political temperature, specific collection needs, the perceived reliability and utility of the foreign partner, and the delicate calculus of quid pro quo exchanges. They also exist within a global hierarchy; sharing with one ally must be carefully balanced against potential fallout with other partners.

For instance, the U.S. would typically not share intelligence about a third country with one partner if that third country has a similar relationship with the U.S. Congressional legislation focusing solely on a single country disrupts this intricate, professional management and dramatically increases the risk of "crossed wires" and compromised operations. Second, there is a profound constitutional concern. Section 622 represents direct congressional micromanagement of a core executive branch function: foreign policy and intelligence.

The Constitution vests the President with significant authority over foreign affairs, including the power to conduct diplomacy and protect national security. By mandating the flow of sensitive information, Congress would be encroaching on this executive purview, setting a dangerous precedent for legislating specific foreign policy outcomes.

Third, and perhaps most contentiously, the premise that Israel is a "trusted ally" in the intelligence realm is challenged by historical precedent. The argument notes Israel's long record of conducting espionage against the United States, the most notorious case being that of Jonathan Pollard. Pollard stole an immense volume of highly sensitive U.S. secrets, with former Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger stating to the court that his actions caused damage of an almost unprecedented breadth and critical importance.

The narrative points to this case not as an anomaly but as part of a pattern, suggesting that such hostile intelligence activity, even from a friendly government, must inform any assessment of whether mandated sharing is prudent. The conclusion is that Section 622, by forcing the hand of the intelligence community, would legally enshrine a privileged relationship with a nation that has repeatedly proven itself to be an intelligence adversary, all while undermining executive authority and endangering the overall coherence of U.S. intelligence diplomacy





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