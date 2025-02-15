The Peril of Fake Pharmacies: Deadly Counterfeit Pills Flood the Online Market

A tragic case highlights the growing danger of counterfeit pills sold online. Despite efforts to shut down illegal pharmacies, thousands of websites continue to operate, selling deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine-laced drugs. The increase in demand for online prescriptions has created a lucrative market for these dangerous operations, with many unsuspecting customers unknowingly putting their health at risk.

On February 20, 2024, a 45-year-old United States Army National Guard veteran visited a pill identification website, searching for 'M 30 blue and round.' Believing she was purchasing the painkiller oxycodone, the veteran, who had served for 12 years, made a fatal decision. Five days later, her mother found her unresponsive in bed with 46 of the pills at her bedside. Emergency services were called, but the woman was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

Testing revealed the blue pills were actually made of fentanyl. This tragic case was just one of nine included in a September 2024 federal indictment against 18 defendants. These individuals, located in the United States, Dominican Republic, and India, allegedly advertised, sold, manufactured, and shipped millions of deadly pills marketed as legitimate pharmaceuticals through nine websites. Federal investigators seized these sites, halting their illicit operations.However, months later, numerous unlicensed pharmacies claiming to sell pharmaceutical drugs to unsuspecting customers continue to operate despite the efforts of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to shut them down. This includes nine websites that appear to be linked to one of the nine previously identified and seized by federal authorities. Marya Lieberman, an analytical chemist at the University of Notre Dame specializing in the detection of substandard and falsified pharmaceuticals, acknowledges the daunting task regulators face in eliminating these illicit sites. 'To protect patients, the DEA and FDA try to identify fake pharmacy sites and shut them down, but it's like playing Whac-A-Mole—as soon as they take one site down, another one pops up,' she told Newsweek.The issue of drug safety has become increasingly critical as more Americans turn to online pharmacies. According to a December 2023 survey by the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies Foundation (ASOP Foundation), 52 percent of American consumers have purchased medications from online pharmacies, a 10 percentage point increase from 2021. This surge in demand has raised concerns about the legitimacy of those dispensing these medications. ASOP Foundation found that 20 new illicit pharmacy websites are created daily, and a 2024 survey revealed that 54 percent of respondents mistakenly believed all online pharmacies are FDA approved. In fiscal year 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 1.5 million counterfeit medicines, making pharmaceutical items the biggest category of seized counterfeit goods. Lieberman suggests that the popularity of counterfeit websites stems from the types of medications advertised, often drugs people can't afford through legitimate channels, require prescriptions, or are associated with conditions they feel embarrassed discussing with their doctor. 'The rising utilization of these types of gray market sources can indicate that the healthcare system is not working well. If people do not have health insurance, lack access to primary care doctors, or can't get into treatment for substance use disorders, they may turn to illegal online pharmacies because they have nowhere else to turn,' she stated.In October 2024, following the indictment, the DEA issued a public safety alert warning about the increase in illegal online pharmacies selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Despite intensified federal action, Newsweek has identified at least 14 online pharmacies claiming to supply drugs to U.S. customers that appear illegitimate. Computer forensic researchers have uncovered hundreds more. This search was not exhaustive. While Newsweek did not attempt to order products advertised as pharmaceuticals on these websites to verify their legitimacy or the authenticity of the products, all the websites found failed to comply with FDA guidance on verifying a legal internet pharmacy. They also exhibited other characteristics suggesting they were untrustworthy.The FDA states that legitimate online pharmacies always require a doctor's prescription, have a physical address and telephone number in the U.S., are licensed in the states where they operate, and have a licensed pharmacist on staff. In response to a request for comment, a DEA spokesperson stated: 'In our October 2024 public safety alert, DEA warned Americans of the dangers of online pharmacies. DEA encourages all Americans to remain vigilant when purchasing medications online. The only safe prescription medications are those prescribed by a licensed medical provider and dispensed by a trusted pharmacy.' One website Newsweek found claims to sell a range of products from anxiety, diabetes, and sexual health medications at cheap prices, raising serious concerns about the safety and legality of these operations.





