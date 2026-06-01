The Perfume Shop has reduced prices of luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, with discounts available on a range of fragrances including Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden EDP, Burberry Touch For Men EDT, and Versace Pour Homme EDT. The sale offers a huge array of the most-loved luxury brands with huge price cuts that make treating him this Father's Day far more affordable.

The Perfume Shop slashes prices of best-selling men's scents by up to 50 per cent for Father's Day . The retailer has reduced prices of luxury brands such as Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein, with discounts available on a range of fragrances including Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden EDP, Burberry Touch For Men EDT, and Versace Pour Homme EDT.

The sale offers a huge array of the most-loved luxury brands with huge price cuts that make treating him this Father's Day far more affordable. Not sure which scent suits your dad best? Don't stress, we've rounded up the top best-selling fragrances below that are guaranteed to make brilliant Father's Day gifts. But hurry, these deals will end on June 22 at 8am.

The Perfume Shop - Father's Day fragrance deals. Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden EDP, 125ml is a scent that's sure to blow him away this Father's Day, now under £55. Fresh, salty coconut melds with green fig and sensual sandalwood, while spicy ginger, invigorating mint and sun-drenched Tonka bean create a fresh and sensual that's perfect for everyday.

£51.99 (save £59.01) Shop Burberry Touch For Men EDT, 100ml is an iconic Burberry fragrance with an unmissable £44.01 reduction for a limited time, bringing the price of this top-rated scent don't to under £40. Touch For Men is an aromatic, spicy fragrance that combines freshness with a clean, comfortable scent, an understated fragrance that's perfect for men who appreciate subtlety and elegance.

£39.99 (save £44.01) Shop Calvin Klein CK IN2U Man EDT, 150ml is ideal for wowing him on a budget, the Calvin Klein CK IN2U Man EDT is now reduced to just £24.99 - a total steal on best-selling fragrance. This iconic fragrance is built around the lingering essence of cool musk, creating a scent that is refreshing, seductive and excellent for everyday wear.

£24.99 (save £43.01) Shop Rabanne Invictus Victory Elixir EDP, 100ml is a rich and powerful fragrance, perfect for evenings or those that prefer a punchy cologne. Score this top-selling Rabanne fragrance with a whopping £53 discount for a limited time. £60.79 (save £53.21) Shop Versace Pour Homme EDT, 100ml boasts notes of bergamot, cedar wood, amber and musk, this citrus-woody scent exudes confidence - and reviewers claim it smells 'amazing'. Save 50 per cent on this iconic scent today.

£47.99 (save £48.01) Shop HUGO BOSS Boss Bottled Unlimited EDT, 100ml is a green, clean fragrance, the Hugo Boss Boss Unlimited cologne is perfect for every day. Described by the brand as an 'energizing combination of refreshing mint, juicy pineapple and enduring evergreen cistus' this is one that smells like you've just jumped out of the shower.

£49.99 (save £51.50) Shop Burberry Hero Parfum Intense, 50ml is a stunning new Burberry scent this Father's Day and save £20 for a limited time. Intense and deep, the Burberry Hero is led by a signature trio of cedarwood oils, while a new deep leather note at the base amplifies the strength of the scent.

£83.20 (save £20.80) Shop HUGO BOSS Boss in Motion EDT, 100ml is a fan-favourite HUGO BOSS Boss in Motion is currently under £40 for a limited time, making it an excellent, budget-friendly choice. A balance between warm and fresh, this scent exudes energising citrus and bergamot before transitioning to spicy and woody heart notes like cardamom and cinnamon, and finishing with a smooth, sensual base of musk and sandalwood.

£37.99 (save £37.01) Shop Ralph Lauren Polo EDT, 125ml is Ralph Lauren's first masculine fragrance for less this Father's Day. This unique scent boasts aromatic, powerful green notes of Pine, Thyme and Basil oil to define the initial impression, while Leather and Tobacco create a distinctive, compelling and addictive heart. £54.99 (save £32.01) Shop Joop! Homme EDT, 200ml is a bestselling favourite with over 600 five-star reviews, this affordable woody fragrance is a standout choice for Father's Day.

Now even better value at just £32.99 saving you an impressive £5





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The Perfume Shop Father's Day Best-Selling Men's Scents Luxury Brands Discounts Fragrances

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Father's Day Fragrance Sale: Up to 50% Off at The Perfume ShopThe Perfume Shop is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on best-selling men's fragrances for Father's Day. The sale features luxury brands like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Versace, and YSL, with deals ending on June 22 at 8am. Highlights include Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau Paradise Garden for £51.99 (save £59.01), Burberry Touch For Men for £39.99 (save £44.01), and Calvin Klein CK IN2U Man for £24.99 (save £43.01). Options range from classic to bold scents, suitable for various preferences and budgets.

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