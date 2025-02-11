The Perfect Pizza: Mastering the Art with a Pizza Stone

Learn how to elevate your pizza game with a pizza stone. Discover the benefits, tips for use, and the different materials available to choose from. From preheating to care, this guide will help you create restaurant-quality pizzas at home.

Whether you like pineapple or anchovies as a topping, making pizza from scratch is a fun and satisfying way to get your perfect pie every time. It’s also cheaper and usually healthier than pizza delivery or restaurant pizza. While you could just use a regular baking sheet to cook your pizza, using a pizza stone is superior because it produces an evenly baked and crispy crust, just like your favorite pizzeria.

For a versatile pizza stone that’s a favorite among professional chefs, it mimics the effect of a traditional brick pizza oven, primarily by absorbing large amounts of heat and spreading it evenly across the entire surface. The porous material of the pizza stone can draw water out of the dough, resulting in a dish that’s evenly cooked and crispy. If you preheat your pizza stone, the burst of extreme heat can also make the dough puffier. First, preheat the oven with your pizza stone already inside. Once the oven is ready, slide your pizza onto the stone with a. Cook the pizza until the cheese is bubbling and the crust begins to turn a golden brown. Once it’s ready, remove the cooked pizza from the stone and wait for it to cool!Don’t add cold dough to a hot pizza stone. This can sometimes cause a thermal shock that can crack the stone’s surface. Wait for your crust to become room temperature, or microwave it for 30 seconds. You can use a pizza stone as a replacement for a traditional baking pan. Try using the extreme heat provided by the stone to bake bread or roast vegetables. If you bake pizzas often, some users recommend leaving your pizza stone in the oven at all times. That prevents the risk of breaking the stone or causing thermal shock. Pizza stones are usually rather porous, so avoid using the platform to prepare any dishes with high amounts of oil or water. Despite their name, pizza stones can be constructed from a wide variety of materials. Just like stone, many of these alternative materials are great at retaining heat and absorbing moisture. Perhaps the most traditional material used for pizza stones is lead-free clay, which produces a crispy crust but takes a long time to preheat. This mineral is extremely durable and can absorb massive amounts of heat. It’s also commonly used for pizza stones because it’s resistant to thermal shock. Many pizza stones come with a special tool called a pizza peel. Resembling a large spatula with a wide end, this simple tool is typically made of wood and the easiest way to insert and remove a pizza from the oven. The price of a pizza stone can vary depending on the size of the stone and the quality of the materials used. Most consumers can expect to spend $20-$50 for a mid-tier stone, with high-end platforms costing up to $200. Just like a cast-iron skillet, pizza stones shouldn’t be washed after each use. Simply use a slightly wet brush to scrape the surface of your stone. Avoid soap and excessive water, as the stone can absorb these, affecting the flavor of your pizza. Yes! Pizza stones heat up exceptionally well when placed on a grill, just like the brick ovens in professional pizzerias. Made from ceramic with a durable cordierite coating, this pizza stone preheats twice as fast as similar products and is completely resistant to grease and burns. The nonstick glaze means you can use this stone again and again without any issues. The product is made with cordierite, which means you can cut the pizza directly on the surface. It heats up quickly and cooks pizzas evenly. The rectangular shape is convenient for larger pizzas, and the stone is made from durable, lead-free clay that absorbs heat and distributes it evenly. This stone also features a raised-edge design, so it’s much easier to remove from the oven. It’s too heavy for some users to easily maneuver, while a few others report a distinct chemical smell. BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links





