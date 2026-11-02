The People v. Gorilla Grodd Mockumentary Wraps Production for Late 2027 Release

The DC Universe mockumentary The People v. Gorilla Grodd has finished filming and enters post-production. The true-crime style show starring Jimmy Tatro is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in late 2027 after the Man of Tomorrow release.

Production on The People v. Gorilla Grodd has officially wrapped, marking a significant milestone for the upcoming DC Universe mockumentary series. The project is now advancing into the post-production phase with a confirmed premiere window on HBO Max in late 2027. This timeline is strategically aligned to follow the theatrical release of Man of Tomorrow.

Investigative Format and Casting Details

The series is structured as a true-crime docuseries hosted by the character Jimmy Olsen. The narrative premise investigates whether the infamous villain Gorilla Grodd was wrongfully convicted of murdering his father, the king of Gorilla City. Jimmy Tatro provides the voice performance for the intelligent ape, anchoring the central conflict of the story. The ensemble cast includes Beck Bennett, Mikaela Hoover, Wendell Pierce, Mary Holland, Eduardo Franco, and Arian Moayed in key roles.

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Historical Context of the Supervillain

Gorilla Grodd was first introduced to comic book readers in The Flash #106 in May 1959. The character was created by writers John Broome and Carmine Infantino and stands as a unique figure among DC antagonists. He belongs to a society of intelligent gorillas but is distinguished by his malevolent nature in an otherwise peaceful community. His powers include advanced mental capabilities gained through exposure to a meteorite radiation event.

Cross-Team Rivalries and Media Appearances

While primarily recognized as an archenemy of The Flash, Gorilla Grodd has frequently clashed with the Justice League, Superman, and Batman. He has historically led supervillain factions such as the Injustice League and the Legion of Doom. The character has appeared in notable adaptations including the CW's Arrowverse and the video game Injustice 2. This new mockumentary format offers a distinct departure from previous dramatic interpretations of the villain.

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Strategic Release Timing and Audience Impact

The late 2027 release date allows the series to benefit from the broader DC Universe marketing campaign. Fans have speculated about character crossovers since the initial introduction of the project. The show aims to explore the complexities of the villain's backstory through the lens of a legal and media investigation. This approach provides a fresh perspective on a character who has been a staple of DC comics for over six decades.

Production Status and Future Outlook

The completion of principal filming signals that the creative team is focused on finalizing the visual and audio elements. Post-production will involve editing the narrative to maintain the authenticity of a documentary style. The HBO Max platform positions the series as a premium content offering within the streaming landscape. The combination of the established IP and the mockumentary genre is expected to attract both comic readers and general audiences.