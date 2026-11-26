The Nittany Lions bring a lengthy list of injuries to their regular-season finale against the Terps.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Penn State's first availability report for its game Saturday at Maryland is an alarming one.

The Nittany Lions will be without a key defensive starter, list three running backs on the report and count 11 players as doubtful or questionable for their visit to College Park. Here's the rundown of Penn State's first Big Ten availability report of the week. The Nittany Lions visit the Terps for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at SECU Stadium.. Eight starters or contributors appear on the availability report as out, doubtful or questionable.

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That includes receiver Koby Howard, who will not play a Big Ten game this season, and No. 3 running back James Peoples, who was injured against Rutgers. The most affected position is running back. Penn State also lists backs Carson Hansen and Cam Wallace as questionable. Hansen did not play against Rutgers, and Wallace left the game in the fourth quarter.