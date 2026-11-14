The ‘Pearl Of Africa’ is a Country the Size Of Oregon. Most Travelers Barely Scratch Its Surface.

Uganda Tourism Board’s Benon Kayemba explains why his home country, known for its mountain gorillas, offers far more than most travelers ever see.

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Benon Kayemba represents the Uganda Tourism Board. His country sits on the Equator and is the source of the Nile. It’s home to roughly half the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, as well as more than 50 languages and kingdoms that predate colonial rule. In Kayemba’s telling, it’s a country where you’ll find nearly every landscape the continent has to offer.

Uganda’s home. I’m historically linked to the country. It’s a motherland and above all, it’s a beautiful country. Many Americans don’t know African geography very well.

How would you describe where Uganda is? Uganda is a middle-sized country in terms of geography. We can say the size of the UK or the size of the state of Oregon in the U.S. It is technically in the east of Africa, but we like to say we are at the center of Africa, because if you see the distance from Cape Town to Alexandria in Egypt, Uganda is the middle.

We are located along the Equator, so generally we have very stable weather. Our temperatures are always about 73 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Not too hot, not too cold like it can be in Europe. What else sets Uganda apart?

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Our area of Africa has the largest population of the remaining mountain gorillas in the world. Uganda has half of that population; two countries share the other half, Rwanda and Congo. We have the largest freshwater bodies of any African country. We have the biggest lake, Victoria.

We have the second-largest lake, which is Kyoga. We have another lake called Albert. We have two other lakes, Edward and George. So we have more than enough water for agriculture.

That’s why we are the food basket in the region. We have the mountains, we have the snow, we have the grasslands. That’s why Winston Churchill said that Uganda is the Pearl of Africa. I think the first one is climate and weather.

We have a very stable weather. So our temperatures are always about 73 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit. Not too hot, not too cold like in Europe. And then the other key elements which are very attractive are of course the vastness of the water resources we have.

The natural environment as well: we have quite a number of national parks which have a variety of wildlife in its natural setting.. Many people want to see them while they can in their lifetime. Lonely Planet voted Uganda as the number one tourist destination in 2012, and went on to say that it is one ofand there are many other celebrities who’ve come as well. They have come here to really see these giants up close.

But also we have the chimpanzees in their natural environment and habitats. Chimpanzees are next to man. When you go to Kibale Forest and meet these apes, you’ll be impressed because they are so human-like. They even do politics — they campaign, they get leaders, they compete for power.

RELATED: Wicker in the Mist: A Non-Hiker’s Unlikely Passage to Uganda’s Remote Mountain Gorilla Sanctuary We have over 52 tribes, over 50 languages spoken in one country the size of Oregon. And they all have a historical heritage. We have kingdoms — historical kingdoms — and they have been preserved.

When President Roosevelt visited Uganda in 1909, he found a very organized society which had all the elements of a modern democracy, with a young king, with a prime minister, with elected parliament. Cesarean section, for example, is believed to have been practiced in Uganda as far back as the1800s in the Bunyoro kingdom. Uganda has 10 national parks. Which ones might not be on a visitor’s list but should be?

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Each one has a unique thing you may not find in the other. For example, Kidepo National Park is at the extreme north, near the border with South Sudan, and it is one of the most exclusive parks. There’s the ostriches andThen we have Murchison Falls National Park, named after one of the British explorers called Murchison. It has the strongest waterfalls.

For us, at least, we believe that they are the strongest waterfalls in the world. They are so strong and powerful. And then you have also the Nile there, where you can We have Queen Elizabeth National Park, named after the Queen of England. She visited Uganda and she went to the national park, and it was named after her.

It has two lakes, and they are joined with a channel which we call Kazinga Channel. That channel has the highest concentration of wildlife anywhere in Africa you’ll find. The lions come waiting for the prey; the elephants and animals come to take water and bathe. The crocodiles are waiting also to have their meal of the day.

So when you are on the Kazinga Channel on the boat, you are seeing nature at its best. And then you find incredible birds in some of the swamps. The shoebill is one of the rarest birds in the world, sought after by Europeans. You’ll find them around Mabamba.

Since after the pandemic, we have had the entry into the Ugandan market of Marriott hotels. They built a very luxurious hotel across from the American Embassy. We have had Hilton and Four Points enter the market. We have Sheraton.

So we have those luxury brands already in Uganda. What we need now is the investors who can establish those luxury brands in the tourist destinations, because we have the attractions there. If we can get people interested in developing the global brands, it will be a good investment decision for them, because our government already offers concession in terms of free land. You can get concessions on land, you can get concessions on taxation if you’re an investor.

So we are ready for that. For me, I miss the joy of home. I’m of course happy in D.C. , in the U.S., a wonderful country, good economy, good life.on the roadside, you have a glass of beer.

You have nice music, dancing left and right. People like enjoying their lives — everybody’s free. And I really miss Ugandan food: the sweet bananas, the pineapples, the avocado. You just love life in Uganda.

You feel alive.

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