Seattle's $32 million investment in the World Cup as a host is set to yield significant returns for the city and its economy.

‘The payoff is going to outmatch the price tag’: Gee says Seattle’s $32M World Cup investment will pay off As Seattle prepares to host six World Cup matches, reports estimate the city will spend nearly $32 million as a host, while the event could generate roughly $850 million as fans flock to the region.

The vast majority of the expenses will be spent on police, public safety, emergency management, transportation, and fan experiences, but the investment will also leave behind some permanent improvements, such as public art installations, community fields, and other upgrades across Seattle. ” on KIRO Newsradio, weighed whether the steep cost of hosting will benefit the city in the long term, while many believe it to be a “ “I think the payoff is going to outmatch the price tag,” Gee said.

“Call me crazy, but this is how I think: There’s a party that’s going to be happening in two weeks, and a lot of folks are like, ‘Gee, I’m not excited. ’ Let me raise my hand, I wasn’t really excited about this World Cup, but that has changed because I’m going to be a part of it. Getting ready for rehearsals, I am starting to see how much love people have for soccer.

“Chef was in Europe during the World Cup. I’ve been to Super Bowls, playoffs, all that stuff, I’ve never been next to anything World Cup, and I’m starting to learn something,” Gee continued.

“Their compassion and their love are kind of contagious. This reminds me of the 1992 Dream Team, when they pulled up to Barcelona, and they brought basketball there. Magic, Bird, Johnson. What happened there?

Basketball became forever. There’s my explanation for the bandwagon I’m jumping on.

” 'I agree with Bob': Gee and Ursula weigh in after Doug Baldwin publicly challenges Governor Ferguson on clemency denials 'We look like fools': Gee and Ursula rip mayor as council member says she's breaking law over CCTV cameras 'I wish they had a guardrail': Gee calls out investment companies as Seattle ranks among worst metros for paid-off mortgages KIRO producer Andrew Lanier found that while many can’t justify the steep price of a match ticket, Seattleites can still join in the fun by attending a watch party and learning firsthand about the compassion out-of-towners have, as Gee has seen.

“I just want to say, there is a way to enjoy the World Cup without paying big prices, and you can even do it in Kirkland or Snohomish,” Lanier said. “Go to a bar. Go to a bar where fans from another country are gathering, ask questions, and sit with people who are from Egypt or Iran. You will have a fantastic experience.

” “I love it, and I am not one of those people who’re going to avoid everything,” Ursula responded.

“I wish I could take part in all of it. I’m going to see what’s happening downtown even though I’m not going to attend any of the games. ” ‘The payoff is going to outmatch the price tag’: Gee says Seattle’s $32M World Cup investment will pay off Seattle's $32 million investment in the World Cup as a host is set to yield significant returns for the city and its economy. Harger: HUD pulls funding from Housing First.

King County spent 20 years and billions on it. It got worse King County adopted a 10-year plan to end homelessness in 2005. We are in year 20. Homelessness has roughly doubled.

Explore a positive outlook on the World Cup and FIFA, moving past negativity and celebrating the spirit of soccer in Seattle. Harger: Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson on the defensive over homelessness, dodges on KCRHA and Spencer Pratt at Civic Cocktail Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson walked onto the Civic Cocktail stage Wednesday night and got a sustained grilling from Fox 13 Seattle anchor Hana Kim. I recently lost two people whom I thought were very good friends.

We were on completely different pages politically and religiously, but our shared love of national parks and photography always came first. Harger: Mayor Katie Wilson walked Seattle into an avoidable World Cup security trap. Every day she waits, it spirals Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson announced the Stadium District cameras would be installed, but not turned on unless the city became aware of a credible threat.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.

‘The payoff is going to outmatch the price tag’: Gee says Seattle’s $32M World Cup investment will pay off





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX 13 named official broadcast partner for Seattle Center’s 39-day World Cup Fan CelebrationFOX 13 and Seattle Center partner for a free 39-day World Cup fan celebration featuring daily live match viewings under the Space Needle.

Read more »

World Cup 2026 Seattle: Free Drone Shows Light Up Space Needle SkylineFlags and scoreboards made of drones will light up the night sky in Seattle starting later this month during the World Cup.

Read more »

DEA launches 'One Pill Can Kill' campaign ahead of Seattle World Cup matchesAccording to the DEA, fentanyl remains involved in about 200 deaths each day nationwide and is the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 44.

Read more »

Hat trick: Seattle Space Needle adorned with soccer ball lid for World Cup kickoffWith the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in fewer than two weeks, excitement in the region is building.

Read more »