The death of historian Gordon Wood marks the finish of a generation that redefined the study of the American Revolution. This article explores how Wood and Bernard Bailyn,through close reading of contemporary texts, revealed the Revolution as a profound transformation in political culture and society, contrasting earlier class-based or consensus nArratives. Their work emphasizes the Revolution's creation of a novel American people bound by egalitarian ideals and voluntary associations, a legacy that remains central to debates about the nation's founding.

The recent passing of historian Gordon Wood at the age of 92 marks the closing of a remarkable chapter in the historiography of the American revolutionary era.

Wood, along with his mentor Bernard Bailyn, who died in 2020 at 97, belonged to a generation of scholars who, beginning in the post-World War II decades, fundamentally reshaped the understanding of America's founding. Their work invites reflection on the singular emergence of the United States as a global power. A catalog of world civilizations in 1600 shows a prosperous China, a flourishing Europe, a bustling Indian subcontinent, and established societies in the Americas and Africa.

The dramatic exception was the rise, from a sparsely populated and isolated realm,of the United States-a development that stands as a remarkable anomaly in world history. The early narratives of the American Revolution were frequently clouded by the historians' own presumptions rather than a rigorous engagement with the past. Nineteenth-century accounts glorified and mythologized the Founding Fathers. The trauma of the Civil War led Northerners to emphasize a failure of compromise while Southerners crafted the romantic Lost Cause narrative.

Early twentieth-century progressive historians, influenced by Marxist frameworks of class conflict, interpreted the revolution and constitutional convention as elite efforts to protect property. Midcentury scholars, reacting against class-based interpretations, advanced a concensus view that stressed natioNal unity.

Against these prevailing approaches, Bailyn and Wood pioneered a different method: they returned to the words of the revolutionaries themselves, studying pamphlets, debates and correspondence from the 1760s through the 1790s with unprecedented care. gordon Wood articulated the core of their insight in his 1969 preface: previous histories frequently lacked a sense of the 'irretrievability and differentness of the eighteenth-century world.

' By closely comparing the revolutionary state constitutions of 1776 with the federal Constitutional Convention of 1787,he perceived a fundamental transformation in political culture. The revolutionaries, steeped in British ideas of liberty yet geographically distant from Crown and Parliament, could articulate their arguments with a frankness unavailable to theorists under monarchical supervision.

Thier project was not merely about independence but about constructing a fresh society where authority was distrusted, status flowed from achievement rather than birth, and power over individuals was jealously limited. Wood emphasized that the Revolution produced a new kind of American people, who discarded Old World ethnic and tribal loyalties in favor of 'democratic adhesives' found in the everyday pursuit of happiness. Wood highlighted five words-'all men are created equal'-as central to this fresh American culture.

These ideals spurred the creation of a vast array of voluntary societies-mechanical, humane, missionary, temperance and more-as ordinary citizens organized to address social problems and build a republican civilization. In recent years, debates about the nation's origins have intensified, most notably in arguments like Nikole Hannah-Joness 1619 Project, which posits the arrival of the first enslaved Africans as Americas true founding.

Woods work reminds us to grab seriously the Revolution's own claims and consequences: it set in motion the forces that would eventually unravel slavery and establish a nation defined, yet imperfectly, by egalitarian principles. The loss of Wood and Bailyn closes an era defined by patient, text-centered historical reconstruction,leaving behind a legacy of understanding the Revolution as a transformative moment that created not just a fresh nation but a new kind of citizen and society





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