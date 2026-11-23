Recent legal cases and expert opinions highlight the tension between keeping children safe and allowing them independence. Psychologist Jonathan Gray argues that while parents fear risks, denying children opportunities to navigate small challenges alone may hinder their resilience and contribute to rising rates of anxiety and depression among youth.

Recently, I needed to post a letter. The postbox is at the end of my street, across a small T-junction. It occurred to me that I could send my eldest, who is 8, by herself to post it, but anxiety about letting her out of my sight and across a road immediately kicked in.

It reminded me of the widely publicised case of Karyann Parkinson, a mother in Virginia who was convicted in September of a misdemeanour after allowing her 5-year-old son to walk 800 metres to collect feathers near a pond. The responses to that story in my parent group were mostly of the “I would never” or “He could have drowned” variety.

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But increasingly, I have been wondering about the other side of this calculation – in keeping my daughter super-safe, am I giving her enough opportunities to build a brain that can cope with adversity? Could my protective instincts be contributing to some of the anxieties I see bubbling away in her?preoccupation with smartphones and social media as the main cause of declining mental health in children Children are born dependent on their parents, Gray points out, but also with a strong drive for independence.

“Getting away from your parents, doing things on your own, getting into trouble, figuring out how to get yourself out of trouble. This is how children develop resilience, confidence, the agency, the sense that ‘Yeah, I can handle myself’. ” But we no longer allow them to do that, he says.

“They go into their teenage years frightened, anxious, not able to deal with the bumps in the road of life because they haven’t had the ever- gradually increasing experience doing that growing up. ” It is certainly an intriguing idea. Rates of anxiety and depression in school-aged children are at an all-time high in the US, leading three US children’s health organisations to declare children’s mental health a national emergency in 2021.

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Meanwhile,analyses of the results from several studies on the effects of screen time suggest the harms are fairly smallIntuitively his arguments make sense. Allowing children to play, roam and engage in independent behaviours without direct oversight from adults offer opportunities to develop the three psychological pillars that support good mental health: autonomy, competence and friendship..

“When children play , they’re at the cutting edge of their abilities, they’re becoming good at the things they like to do and can see progress, and they make friends doing it. ” What interests me is whether reduced opportunities to play independently could also shape the developing brain. Animal studies suggest that might be the case.

For instance, in a 2022 experiment, researchers prevented young rats from playing with each other and then returned them to normal social housing. As adults, they had atypical neural circuitry involved inThis suggests that play may help our brain develop a healthy stress response – and it will certainly give me pause for thought when I must next decide whether to push my children to do homework over going to the park. But what about the independence aspect?

Should I let them go to the park by themselves? To understand why independent play matters, we need to think about our internal “locus of control” , says Gray. This is the tendency to believe we have control over our life and can solve problems when they arise. A To see why this is relevant, consider this experiment.

Rats who had some control over an unpleasant experience – an electric shock – saw, a brain region involved in suppressing stress-related neural activity. These changes seemed to offer some protection against the effects of later, uncontrollable stressors, compared with rodents that had no control over the initial electric shocks.

Gray reckons that, just like these rats, being given an opportunity to feel in control of your life and its challenges helps form an internal LOC that changes the brain in ways that protect you further down the line.

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“Children develop by practising controlling their own lives – and we’re not allowing children to have that practice. ” Of course, experiments on lab animals can’t prove that climbing too high on playground equipment before finding your own way down, or resolving disagreements over Pokémon cards without adult intervention can protect us from anxiety and depression.

But they do offer an intriguing biological explanation for why discovering we can cope with risky situations or that we have some modicum of control over negative experiences when we are young might influence how we respond to later-life stress and adversity. And although it comes only from correlations, we see support for this idea in human research, too.

Young children who have a greater amount ofelementary schools that have longer recesses tend to have higher pupil wellbeing Cause and effect remain difficult to disentangle, of course: anxious parents may limit a child’s freedom while also passing on a genetic predisposition to anxiety, say, among other factors. And what about the dangers of letting kids play by themselves? Gray challenges the assumption that the world is more dangerous to kids these days than it used to be.

“In fact, crimes against children are way down ,” he says. In terms of non-fatal violent crimes outside the home, that is true. These declined by 85 per cent between 1993 and 2022, according to. Similarly encouraging stats exist in the UK.

Road safety is another concern, but the crime statistics alone challenge some of the assumptions that childhood has become universally more dangerous. So, while I’m not entirely ruling out the effects of social media and other influences on declining mental health in children, I’m certainly persuaded that declining independence could be an integral factor – and unlike social media, it’s something I feel fully in control of. Starting with that solo trip to the postbox.

One errand won’t substantially change my daughter’s developing brain, but it does give her something my reassuring words alone cannot: the experience of doing something that feels a little risky and discovering that she’s able to cope. She returned with a story about a car that stopped to let her cross and how she remembered to say thank you. To her, it was a small adventure.

I hope it’s the first step of many that will increase her resilience and protect her brain from the bigger adversities ahead. Quantum effect could reverse gravity and violate Einstein’s theory of relativityThe BepiColombo spacecraft is finally entering orbit around Mercury