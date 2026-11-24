AI promises unprecedented convenience and productivity, but its growing influence raises questions about the skills people may gradually stop exercising.

AI promises unprecedented convenience and productivity, but its growing influence raises questions about the skills people may gradually stop exercising. Artificial intelligence is making intellectual work faster and more accessible, but its growing influence raises a difficult question about human progress: as machines take on more of the thinking, are people developing new capabilities or gradually exercising fewer of their own?

A 2025 study by researchers from Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University surveyed 319 knowledge workers about their experiences using generative AI. Across 936 examples of AI-assisted tasks, researchers found that greater confidence in AI was associated with lower self-reported critical-thinking engagement. Those with greater confidence in their own abilities, meanwhile, reported more critical thinking. The findings suggest that how people use artificial intelligence may be as consequential as the technology’s capabilities.

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AI can draft arguments, interpret information, analyse documents and recommend decisions within seconds. These advancements offer considerable advantages in productivity and access to knowledge. Yet accepting an answer requires a different level of intellectual engagement from developing, questioning and defending one independently. The question surrounding AI is therefore becoming increasingly significant: will technological progress also make people more capable of thinking for themselves?

Concerns about technology weakening human abilities extend back centuries. In Plato’s, Socrates recounts a story in which the Egyptian king Thamus warns that writing could diminish people’s reliance on memory. Similar anxieties accompanied the emergence of calculators, computers and the internet, even as these technologies expanded access to knowledge and transformed intellectual work. Artificial intelligence introduces a further dimension.

Earlier technologies helped people record information, perform calculations or retrieve knowledge. Generative AI can now formulate arguments, interpret complex material and recommend decisions. Its growing capabilities invite a reconsideration of how intellectual skills develop when tasks that once required sustained attention can be completed almost instantaneously. History suggests that new technologies can transform human abilities, although the direction and consequences of those changes are rarely straightforward.

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The convenience of outsourcing mental tasks has familiar precedents. Navigation applications, for instance, allow travellers to reach unfamiliar destinations without studying maps or remembering routes. The journey becomes easier, although travellers may have fewer opportunities to develop their own spatial awareness. , where external tools reduce the mental effort required to complete particular tasks.

Offloading can be beneficial, allowing people to concentrate on more demanding activities. Its consequences depend on the skills being delegated and whether those skills remain important. Generative AI extends this process into areas traditionally associated with intellectual judgement. A professional preparing a report can ask AI to summarise research, compare competing arguments and recommend a conclusion.

The resulting document may be convincing, but its quality ultimately depends on the reliability of the information and the user’s ability to evaluate it. The Microsoft–Carnegie Mellon research suggests that confidence plays an important role in this relationship. Workers who trusted AI more reported engaging in less critical thinking, while those who trusted their own capabilities reported greater engagement. Using AI to explore competing perspectives can encourage deeper examination of a subject.

Accepting its first response as a conclusion, however, places considerable trust in the technology and the assumptions underlying its output. Progress is often measured by the amount of time a technology saves. Yet some intellectual achievements depend on the effort involved in reaching them. Working through an unfamiliar argument, revising an unsuccessful paragraph or solving a difficult problem can develop understanding that extends beyond the immediate result.

Generative AI offers the ability to bypass much of this process. It can produce a convincing essay, summarise a complicated book or explain a mathematical solution within seconds. These capabilities are valuable, but completing a task and developing the knowledge required to complete it independently are different outcomes. A 2025 MIT Media Lab study involving 54 participants examined essay writing with and without digital assistance.

Researchers observed differences in brain connectivity, recall and participants’ sense of ownership over their writing. Participants using ChatGPT demonstrated weaker connectivity during the study’s writing tasks and greater difficulty recalling elements of their essays. The findings remain preliminary. Released as a preprint, the study examined a relatively small group undertaking specific writing tasks and cannot establish that AI causes lasting cognitive decline.

Nevertheless, it raises questions about the intellectual processes involved in creating something independently. Smart Learning Environments , drawing on 31 empirical studies, examined how AI use relates to critical thinking through different psychological pathways. Researchers identified potential risks associated with technological dependence alongside benefits arising from increased learning motivation. The findings suggest that AI’s influence on thinking cannot be reduced to a straightforward choice between improvement and decline.

Much depends on whether the technology encourages people to investigate ideas or allows them to avoid the intellectual effort required to understand them. Artificial intelligence also presents an opportunity to broaden access to knowledge. Students can receive explanations of unfamiliar subjects, entrepreneurs can investigate markets and professionals can explore perspectives beyond their immediate expertise. These developments can make learning and intellectual exploration more accessible, particularly where specialist assistance has traditionally been expensive or difficult to obtain.

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However, access to information and the ability to evaluate it are separate capabilities. Consider two executives reviewing the same AI-generated investment analysis. Both receive identical market forecasts, financial projections and strategic recommendations. One possesses the expertise to question the assumptions, recognise incomplete evidence and challenge the conclusions.

The other may accept the report’s apparent sophistication without examining how its recommendations were formed. The difference lies in independent judgement, a capability that becomes particularly important when AI-generated material is increasingly polished and persuasive. Across business, education and creative professions, expertise may therefore acquire renewed significance. The ability to defend a recommendation, recognise weaknesses in an argument or develop an original perspective remains valuable even when the initial work can be automated.

The implications extend to how people are educated and trained. A June 2026 review examining 29 empirical studies of generative AI and critical thinking in educational settings highlighted the complexity of assessing intellectual development across different learning environments. Future progress may depend partly on how educational institutions and employers encourage people to use AI as a tool for investigation while continuing to develop foundational knowledge and analytical confidence.

Luxury has traditionally been associated with exceptional objects, private experiences and the freedom to determine how time is spent. In an increasingly automated world, that freedom may acquire another dimension: the opportunity to think without constant interruption or the expectation of immediate answers. As artificial intelligence reduces the time required for everyday intellectual tasks, the ability to devote sustained attention to complex ideas may become increasingly valuable.

Reading an unfamiliar subject in depth, developing an independent opinion or questioning an established assumption demands something technology cannot automatically provide: personal engagement. For business leaders and professionals entrusted with consequential decisions, this capacity extends beyond intellectual curiosity. Judgement requires an understanding of context, competing interests and consequences that cannot be measured by the speed of an answer alone. Artificial intelligence can expand access to information, accelerate learning and introduce perspectives that might otherwise remain unexplored.

Its value becomes greater when these capabilities support human judgement and intellectual development. The ability to examine an argument, challenge a recommendation or pursue an idea beyond its simplest explanation will remain important across education, business and creative life. Such independence depends on knowledge, curiosity and the willingness to question conclusions, including those produced by sophisticated technology. Progress in artificial intelligence should therefore be judged by more than the speed and sophistication of its answers.

Its greater achievement may be helping people become more capable of forming their own.