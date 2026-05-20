The Paradox of Lip Care: Why Your Favorite Balms Might Be Causing Dryness

Experts reveal how common ingredients in popular lip balms can damage the skin barrier and create a cycle of dependence.

Many people consider a lip balm to be an indispensable item in their daily routine, especially during the harsh winter months when cold winds and low humidity can leave the skin feeling tight and cracked.

However, recent warnings from dermatological experts suggest that the very products we rely on for relief might actually be the cause of our ongoing struggle with dry lips. The lips are uniquely vulnerable because, unlike the majority of the skin on our bodies, they lack sebaceous glands, which are responsible for producing the natural oils that lock in moisture.

This biological deficit makes the lips far more susceptible to environmental damage and chemical irritation, meaning that the choice of product is critical for maintaining skin health. Dr. Kasim Usmani highlights a concerning trend where popular lip care products utilize ingredients such as menthol and camphor to create a specific sensory experience. These substances produce a cooling or tingling sensation that many consumers interpret as a sign that the product is active or working to heal the skin.

In reality, this sensation is often a signal of irritation. When these ingredients are applied repeatedly to the delicate lip barrier, they can strip away the remaining natural moisture and disrupt the protective lipid layer. This creates a frustrating cycle where the user feels temporary relief, only for the lips to become even drier shortly after, necessitating more frequent applications and creating a perceived dependence on the product.

The irony lies in the fact that the very feeling of the product working is often what is causing the long-term damage. Adding to this perspective, beauty expert Carly Cochrane emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between superficial comfort and genuine, long-term hydration. Many commercial formulas are designed to feel smooth or soothing upon the first application, but they lack the occlusive properties necessary to prevent transepidermal water loss over several hours.

When a product provides only a quick fix, it encourages the user to apply it dozens of times a day, which can further irritate the skin if the formula contains harsh fragrances, alcohols, or exfoliating acids. The goal for any consumer should be to find a product that supports the skin barrier rather than one that merely masks the symptoms of dryness with a temporary coating.

Looking at specific popular brands, products like Carmex and Blistex often come under scrutiny due to their inclusion of phenol, camphor, and menthol. While these ingredients may be tolerable for some, those with sensitive skin or eczema are particularly at risk.

For instance, medicated creams that contain ammonia or high concentrations of alcohol can be overly aggressive, potentially leading to contact dermatitis or chronic inflammation of the lip tissue. Even natural-sounding ingredients like peppermint oil, found in brands such as Burt's Bees, can act as irritants for certain individuals, especially when the skin barrier is already compromised by cold weather or systemic dehydration.

To avoid these pitfalls, consumers are advised to carefully scrutinize the ingredient lists of their skincare products before purchasing. Avoiding salicylic acid, strong synthetic fragrances, and cinnamon-based flavors is strongly recommended for those prone to irritation. Instead, focusing on ingredients that mimic the skin's natural lipids or provide a strong physical barrier, such as certain waxes and high-quality oils, can help the lips heal naturally.

The key is to move away from the desire for a tingly sensation and toward formulas that prioritize deep nourishment and protection, ensuring that the lip barrier is strengthened rather than repeatedly stripped of its natural defenses





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lip Care Dermatology Skin Barrier Skincare Ingredients Health Tips

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

We Found Bella Hadid’s Exact Glossy Lip Combo From the 2026 Cannes Film FestivalThe two products you need to get the model’s shimmery, rosy nude lip

Read more »

10 Easy Breezy Summer Lip Colors A Beauty Editor Swears ByCome summer, I want easy, breezy, lightweight summer lip products that make me look and feel my best without a fuss. These 10 products that always deliver.

Read more »

Trump border paradox: Tougher entry rules clash with World Cup influxApprovals of ESTAs surged in recent months ahead of the FIFA World Cup, while other countries face visa restrictions.

Read more »

The Challenging Paradox of Trust in RelationshipsWhy clinicians who try to help a couple rebuild trust may be in for a surprising challenge.

Read more »