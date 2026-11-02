The Paper Academy Short Film Expands Umbrella Academy Multiverse Lore

An animated short film introduces the mysterious Paper Academy, featuring characters from The Umbrella Academy. Explore how this new entity connects to the Hargreeves saga and Gerard Way's broader universe without an official Netflix continuation.

The Netflix superhero drama The Umbrella Academy concluded its four-season run in 2024, leaving the story of the Hargreeves siblings officially closed. Despite this finality, the franchise continues to expand its narrative universe through comic books and new media. A recently released animated short film titled Prelude To The End introduces The Paper Academy, a mysterious institution that shares striking thematic similarities with the original show. This new entity suggests that other superhero teams remain unexplored within the broader multiverse created by writer Gerard Way.

Paper Academy Introduces New Characters

The animated short film Prelude To The End centers on a student named Astrid, who attends the Paper Academy. Astrid finds herself in conflict with the school's Principal, who questions her delusions and her notebook. She has violated several strict rules at the academy, including prohibitions against getting hurt, having delusions, and allowing trash to accumulate. The Principal reminds her that everyone at the school is sick, establishing a tone of institutional control and suspicion.

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Astrid discovers a black hole forming in her hand, which leads to a surreal journey after her notebook is thrown into the trash. During this trip, she encounters a crow, adding a layer of supernatural mystery to the narrative. The short film features cameos from musicians Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers, as well as video game designer Hideo Kojima. These appearances highlight the artistic crossover nature of the project, which is a collaboration between My Chemical Romance and Lauren Tsai.

Connections to Hargreeves Saga

The Paper Academy bears a resemblance to the Umbrella Academy in several key aspects. Both institutions are led by a strict master, house misfit children, and are located in old gothic houses. The children in both settings are manipulated by their leaders, a dynamic similar to what Viktor experienced before the first season of the main series. Although the Principal in the short film is not Reginald Hargreeves, the structure suggests a deeply misunderstood group of children with incredible abilities.

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The original Umbrella Academy focused on seven adopted siblings trained by billionaire scientist Reginald Hargreeves. These children, along with thirty-six others worldwide, were born to women who were not pregnant when a specific global event began. Reginald adopted many of these children but treated them with cold strictness, leading to their eventual separation. The siblings reunited after his death to prevent the end of the world, a task that involved time travel and multiverse exploration.

Sparrow Academy Precedent

The existence of alternative superhero teams in the Umbrella Academy universe was previously established in season three. This season introduced the Sparrow Academy, a team formed by Reginald in a different timeline. This team included other children and an alive version of Ben Hargreeves. The introduction of the Sparrow Academy confirmed that the Umbrella Academy was not the only group Reginald created across the multiverse.

Fans had speculated about the potential introduction of a Squirrel Academy or other variations. The Paper Academy fits into this pattern of unnamed or hidden teams. While the short film does not explicitly connect to the Netflix series, the narrative parallels are too significant to ignore. The Paper Academy serves as a thematic extension of the world built by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

Comic Book Continuation

The Umbrella Academy franchise continues through its original comic book source material. The most recent comic, The Umbrella Academy: Plan B, was released in 2025. This storyline was adapted into season three of the Netflix show, which introduced the Sparrow Academy and explored the siblings' origins. The comic book continues to expand the lore left unresolved by the television series.

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There are currently no plans for a sequel series, revival, or any continuation of the Netflix production. However, the story persists in print, offering new insights into the Hargreeves family and Reginald's plans. If additional comic volumes are published, they may answer the questions left by the show. The Paper Academy short film adds to this expanding mythology, suggesting a richer world beyond the main cast.

Future of the Franchise

The Umbrella Academy arrived during a wave of darker superhero storylines, distinct from franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was a consistent success in its first three seasons, though its final season was shorter and received a divisive reception. Despite this, it remains one of the best fantasy television shows of the decade.

The introduction of The Paper Academy through an animated short allows the franchise to explore new creative avenues. It provides a platform for artistic experimentation and character development outside the constraints of a full television series. The collaboration between Gerard Way and Lauren Tsai demonstrates a continued commitment to the universe. Fans can look forward to more discoveries within this complex multiverse.