The Palisades fire trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht: What you need to know

Jury selection in the federal trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, accused of maliciously starting the Lachman fire in the Pacific Palisades, which later turned into the Palisades fire, was scheduled to start Monday, June 8.

Rows of destroyed homes during the Palisades fire in the Alphabet Streets neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Jonathan Rinderknecht is on trial for the Lachman and the Palisades fires, the latter which scorched nearly 23,500 acres in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu and surrounding areas and left 12 people dead while damaging or destroying more than 7,000 structures from Jan. 7, 2025, to Jan. 31, 2025.

Prosecutors allege Rinderknecht maliciously started the Lachman fire, in the Pacific Palisades on New Year’s Day, which continued smoldering underground for six days before fierce winds brought it back to the surface, starting what became the Palisades fire. Rinderknecht’s attorney, Steve Haney, has said prosecutors do not have evidence to show Rinderknecht sparked the Lachman fire and that firefighters failed to completely douse it, allowing it to smolder and rekindle.

Destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce, timber set afire. The charges could lead to a federal prison sentence of up to 45 years.

“This is not a case about an individual causing a fire. This is a case about government agencies failing to do their jobs, and then seeking a scapegoat when their failures resulted in tragedy. ”A ChatGPT image allegedly created by Rinderknecht shows a burning village. Depositions of firefighters and other officials explaining their efforts during the Lachman were deemed inadmissible during trial by Judge Anne Hwang in May.

The case has also uncovered issues involving Rinderknecht and his family, including an alleged threat by him to burn down his sister’s home in Florida. Rinderknecht at one time lived in the Pacific Palisades and Hollywood, but had moved to Florida to live with family before his October 2025 arrest.

Palisades fire suspect was angry about romantic relationship, researched Luigi Mangione, prosecutors say Man accused of starting Palisades fire should be released after Lachman fire revelations, attorney says LAFD firefighter testifies he warned that Lachman fire was not fully out when crews were told to pack upScapegoating Palisades fire suspect is ‘preposterous,’ his lawyer saysPalisades fire arrest confirms what many residents suspected, but questions remain about how previous fire was handled





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