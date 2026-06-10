Phimosis is a common condition in men where the foreskin cannot be pulled back fully over the head of the penis, leading to painful sex, difficulty maintaining an erection, and even infertility. In this article, Dr. Philippa Kaye explains the causes of phimosis, its symptoms, and the effective treatments available, including topical steroid cream and surgery.

Phimosis : The painful genital problem that affects over one million men, and few of them want to talk about it. In my clinic, I have seen many men who suffer from this condition, and it is heartbreaking to hear their stories.

Phimosis can make sex agony, and if left untreated, it can lead to painful tears in the foreskin, difficulty maintaining an erection, and even infertility. However, many men are too embarrassed to seek medical help, and they put off seeing their family doctor for months, gritting their teeth and hoping the problem goes away. In some cases, they even hide the painful condition from their partners, who can't understand why they have started to avoid sex.

I'm always devastated to hear this, not least because it's a reminder of a major problem that GPs struggle to tackle: that many men put off seeing their family doctor about painful and debilitating health problems - often only coming to us when it is too late to help them. But there are effective steps that men can take to ease their suffering and improve their sex lives.

First, it's essential to explain what causes phimosis. For some men, it can be a continuation of a problem that began in childhood, while for others, it can be triggered by repeated fungal infections, irritation caused by soaps and shower gels, or a condition called lichen sclerosus, a chronic inflammatory skin disease. Phimosis is also linked to diabetes and old age, when the skin loses its elasticity. Regardless of the cause, good hygiene is the essential foundation.

Patients should wash daily using water and a fragrance-free, non-irritating soap, and avoid using anything perfumed, including deodorants, talcum powder, or antiseptic creams, on the penis. These products can inflame the skin and make the phimosis worse. If the foreskin can be gently retracted at all, this is best done in a warm bath or shower, when the skin is at its most supple.

The area should then be carefully dried, as trapped moisture increases the risk of further inflammation and infection. Loose-fitting underwear helps reduce friction and irritation throughout the day. For adults with mild to moderate phimosis that is not severely scarred, the first-line medical treatment is a topical steroid cream. This works by gradually softening and loosening the foreskin tissue, making retraction easier over time.

A GP will typically prescribe betamethasone cream, used for one to two months, with clobetasol propionate sometimes recommended for more stubborn cases. Neither is available over the counter, but both are inexpensive when prescribed and, for many men, genuinely effective.

However, there is a great deal of advice online suggesting that daily stretching exercises will resolve phimosis. These involve repeatedly raising and pulling at the skin. But the British Association of Urological Surgeons no longer endorses this approach, as repeated forced stretching causes tiny tears in the skin, and as those heal they leave scar tissue - which can tighten the foreskin further, rather than loosen it. If steroid cream fails to help sufficiently, surgery is the next step.

In adults, this is most commonly circumcision - complete removal of the foreskin - which resolves the problem permanently. It is a straightforward procedure, usually performed under local anaesthetic as a day case, and recovery typically takes four to six weeks. There is, however, one complication of phimosis that demands urgent attention rather than a routine GP appointment.

Paraphimosis occurs when the foreskin is retracted behind the head of the penis and becomes trapped there, cutting off the blood supply to the penis and potentially leading to permanent damage





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The painful genital problem that affects over a million men - and why they don't want to talk about itPhimosis is a common condition where the foreskin cannot be pulled back fully over the head of the penis. It can cause painful sex, painful tears in the foreskin, and difficulty maintaining an erection. Many men are embarrassed to talk about it, but there are effective steps they can take to ease the suffering and improve their sex lives. Good hygiene, topical steroid cream, and surgery are some of the solutions. However, daily stretching exercises are not recommended as they can cause scar tissue and tighten the foreskin further.

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