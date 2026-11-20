Dennes' execution followed Tennessee’s botched execution of Christa Pike in September.

This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Reinaldo Dennes on April 14, 2026. A Texas inmate repeatedly complained of pain and pleaded for relief during an execution Thursday that lasted 63 minutes from the time he was strapped to the gurney.

Prison officials said staff struggled to find a vein but followed state procedures.in September. The case drew scrutiny after Pike survived two doses of pentobarbital. Her lawyers said the drug likely failed to enter her bloodstream and instead pooled in her arms, leaving them burned and blistered. The Associated Press, whose reporters witnessed the execution, said Dennes made a brief statement beforehand.

Also read Texas Executes Reinaldo Dennes in Prolonged Lethal Injection While Florida Reaches Record 20th Execution

He said he wanted his loved ones to know he had been blessed over the past 30 years “knowing the love of the father. ” He then told the warden, “Go, warden! ” Almost immediately, Dennes shouted, “The pain! Go!

Go! ” He uttered an expletive and pleaded with “the father” to “take this pain. ”Dennes then said his right leg was “killing” him and described the pain as a cramp. After another profanity, he grunted and said, “I don’t think this is normal.

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Take me, father. Don’t let me suffer like this. C’mon. ” He groaned loudly three times, then made eight snoring sounds that gradually grew quieter before one final loud snore.

He then took about a dozen quiet breaths, each less pronounced than the last. The procedure ended at 7:07 p.m. A physician examined Dennes, who was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. at the penitentiary in Huntsville. A Texas prison spokesperson said officials followed state procedures, despite unsuccessful attempts to find a vein before inserting needles in Dennes’ left foot and neck.

This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Thomas Mitchell Overton, scheduled to be executed Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at Florida State Prison in Raiford, Fla. The spokesperson did not know how many attempts were made. She suggested Dennes may have exaggerated his pain, saying he began complaining before the drugs started flowing and reported pain in areas without an IV. Dennes was the second person executed in the U.S. Thursday.

Earlier, Florida executed Thomas Mitchell, of Overton, marking the state’s 20th execution of the year, a record. Mitchell, 71, was convicted of murdering Susan and Michael MacIvor, a pregnant couple, during a home invasion. He was pronounced dead at 6:19 p.m. after a three-drug injection at Florida State Prison. In a final statement, he denied breaking into the couple’s home and attacking them, saying, “I never killed anyone.

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