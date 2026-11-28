GREEN BAY, Wis. – One great truth in life is you get what you pay for. In the salary-cap world that is the NFL, the reality is you had better get wh

Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake tackles Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectIn the salary-cap world that is the NFL, the reality is you had better get what you pay for.

The Green Bay Packers, who are a mediocre 6-5 following Wednesday’s loss to the Rams and barely in the playoff race, are not getting what they’ve paid for. Part of it is due to injuries. Nothing can be done about that, obviously, but it is a major blow to a team when high-end, high-priced talent is out of the lineup.

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The other part of it is due to players not living up to their contract, either because they’re underperforming or weren’t worth the money in the first place. The numbers show Love is the picture of mediocrity, which is a big reason why the Packers have a mediocre record. Out of 31 quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 150 passes, Love is 13th with a 94.4 passer rating. He is 20th in completion percentage and 11th in yards per attempt.