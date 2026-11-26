Is Machiavellianism not only an individual phenomenon, but also a socially reinforced and incentivized one?

Early environment and development partly explain it, but social learning and structural incentives can, too.was published across Renaissance Italy. While controversial, his magnum opus on statecraft was widely deemed innovative for de-emphasizing ethical norms and ultra-pragmatically explaining what leaders should do to hold and gain power.

Many philosophers before and after Machiavelli emphasized people as having a self-interested nature. Like him, they often emerged from ceaselessly unstable, war-prone milieus. Legalists from ancient China viewed Confucians as too morally idealistic; early modern England's Thomas Hobbes held a dimmer view of human nature than did John Locke. Yet, it was the term"Machiavellian" that endured and evolved in English writing since the mid-1500s.

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Today, it refers to being calculated, insincere, and even unprincipled to gain something.