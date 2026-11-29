Expressing gratitude toward employees often depends on invisible work. Yet, leaders and organizations often fail to acknowledge the people who create these experiences.

Employee engagement is built through deliberate moments when people feel valued, connected, and purposeful. Gratitude is not an organizational courtesy, but a mechanism through which fundamental human needs are met.

Every holiday season, volunteers herd other colleagues for a festive holiday celebration. They chase late RSVPs, juggle budget ambiguities, thoughtfully craft appreciation gifts, and quietly intervene when someone forgets to buy a present for the highly anticipated gift exchange game. Their reward? A chorus of holiday cheer and the distinct privilege of cleaning up the wrapping paper afterward.

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, recognize contributions, and celebrate achievements. While these efforts are often viewed as seasonal traditions, they serve a deeper organizational purpose. Gratitude is not simply about being polite. It is about creating the conditions that foster employee engagement.